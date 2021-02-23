This Xbox Series X skin gives your system the look of an OGXbox





The design of the Xbox Series X has influenced some very clever skins since its release late last year, with the latest giving the system a look similar to the original Xbox console. This vinyl skin decal, now available on Amazon, is a combination of the next generation and the old school, with a green logo that also includes classic white letters. The set also comes with skins for the two controllers, both featuring the original Xbox logo. The design is completely reminiscent of the first Xbox and looks like a great way to show the brand’s longtime fans passion for the console that started it all!

Below is an image of the vinyl skin decal.

(Photo: Amazon)

The “refrigerator” -like design of the Xbox Series X is well suited for such skins. Last year, a fan created a console skin based on Kingpin’s appearance in Spider-Man: Spider-Birth. The Xbox Series X has been available since November and many fans haven’t got it yet. Over time, it will be interesting to see what kind of skin the console stimulates from fans. Obviously, many people enjoy customizing their systems, and it feels like it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox console. Released on November 15, 2001, the platform has had a huge impact on the video game industry. The system pushed the concept of online games into the console market and introduced classic games such as Halo, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Fable to fans. Many of the best games on the system are currently available on the Xbox Game Pass or through the system’s backward compatibility features. Fans who want to revisit the good old days can apply this skin to next-generation consoles, insert their own Xbox discs, and have parties like 2001. If Microsoft hasn’t announced plans to celebrate the anniversary, this is a great way for fans to do it themselves!

The classic Xbox vinyl skin decal is here on Amazon for $ 13.69.

Are you planning to buy this skin for the Xbox Series X console? What do you think about the design? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp to talk about the whole game.

