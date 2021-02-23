Enreal Light AR Glasses Coming to the United States





Some consider AR or augmented reality to be the next step in computing. Unlike VR, AR, at least ideally, mixes real and digital in a nearly seamless way. However, with bulky and heavy headsets that need to be chained to a desktop or laptop, that goal is difficult to achieve. Lightweight, “looks normal” AR glasses are a dream in this computing space, and Nreal has the potential to bring just that to the US and Europe in the next quarter.

First revealed in 2019, Nreal has made the same “mixed reality” promise as something like Magic Leap. Until the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic year, its first iteration, Nreal Light, was never actually available to consumers, at least in Japan and South Korea. According to the company, success in these markets has allowed it to move forward and expand into other markets.

Unlike the bulky but potentially more powerful Magic Leap One and Microsoft HoloLens, the Nreal Light’s significantly smaller and lighter frame comes at a cost. It may not be connected to your computer, but you will need a cable to connect to your smartphone. Therefore, mixed reality glasses were sold only in Japan and South Korea with KDDI and LGU + bundled with mobile phones such as Galaxy Note and LG Velvet, respectively.

Also, unlike Magic Leap and Microsoft headsets, Nreal Light is one of the few types of headsets that are actually sold to consumers. The company hasn’t yet stated how it plans to do that in the United States. However, there are big ambitions, such as extending the Mixed Reality app to include MMORPGs and partnering with device makers to create compatible accessories. One of them reportedly included a controller called the Finch Ring.

As already proven in other attempts at consumer AR equipment, Nreal may be facing a difficult battle, especially in the global market. The price of Nreal Light is at least about $ 670 in Japan, which may be out of reach for developers. The company may have different marketing strategies in the US and Europe, but those details have not yet been released to the public.

