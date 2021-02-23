Google finally adds app privacy label to Gmail app





Google today quietly added the app privacy label to the Gmail app, marking the first major app to receive non-YouTube privacy details.

The app’s privacy information has been added to Gmail, but Google has added it on the server side and has not yet published an update for the Gmail app. It’s been two months since the Gmail app was last updated.

In early February, the Gmail app was warning that the app was out of date because it’s been a long time since the new security features were added, but Google pushed for an update for the app. Deleted the message without.

Apple has enforced the app’s privacy label since December, and Google is lagging behind in supporting this feature. In early January, Google announced that it would add privacy data to its app catalog “this week or next week,” but by January 20, most apps hadn’t been updated with app privacy yet.

Since then, Google has added app privacy labels to YouTube and some of its smaller apps, but among the major apps such as Google Search, Google Photos, and Google Maps, Gmail is the first to get the new label. did.

The privacy data in the Gmail app is nothing very unexpected, such as the location of Google’s list as information shared with third-party advertisers, user IDs, usage data, and more. Purchases, locations, contact information, user content, search history, identifiers, and usage data are used for analytics purposes, product personalization, and app features.

Most Google apps haven’t been updated for months and haven’t been updated yet, but apps like Google Translate, Google Tasks, YouTube Music, YouTube TV have been updated with new content and bug fixes. However, these apps were quietly updated with the app’s privacy label before the content was updated.

With the app privacy label placed in Gmail, you may see information that will soon be available to other Google apps, and the subscription that was provided to iOS apps before Apple implemented the new rules. Update may be resumed.

