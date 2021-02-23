LaFondationDassault Systèmes supports the launch of InnoTechLab in Cameroon, transforming regional innovation and education





VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France-(BUSINESS WIRE)-La Fondation Dassault Systmes, a foundation dedicated to transforming the future of education and research with 3D technology and virtual space learning and discovery capabilities, is not today. An alliance on the creation and launch of InnoTech Lab, Cameroon’s first high-tech innovation center for technology, industrialization and education, announced to support commercial digital transformation. The purpose of InnoTechLab is to instill a comprehensive and sustainable transformation of African society based on the industrial, technological and digital revolutions. This can be achieved by facilitating access, understanding, and experimentation with 3D digital technology among young students, teachers, researchers, and their ecosystem.

La Fondation Dassault Systmes now supports DTA in project definition and implementation. In addition to the grant, this support includes skilled volunteers from Dassault Systèmes who share their 3D digital technology expertise with their teachers. Teachers train a new generation of African engineers to meet the needs of the local industrial workforce.

The La Fondation Dassault Systmes effort goes beyond grants. Thibault de Tersant, President of La Fondation Dassault Systmes, is actively involved in the transformation of education and industry in Africa. Volunteers in the Dassault Systmes community are eager to share their passion for 3D virtual world technology as part of a joint effort to shape a new era of innovation, education and entrepreneurship.

Investors and innovators are focusing on connected health, urban planning, mobility and smart farming as they have the potential to usher in the Industrial Revolution in Africa. But to make this revolution happen, there are no experimental 3D technologies on the continent and educators trained in these technologies to equip them with the skills needed for Africa’s future workforce. ..

Through four hubs, InnoTechLab focuses on training, development, incubation and acceleration of digital know-how and engineering, building problem-solving skills and jobs, developing new technologies and applications, and collective intelligence value chains and regions. Build the center of excellence. It is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Since its launch in October 2020, InnoTechLab has held seminars on innovative learning tools for 60 teachers at the Institute of Informatics in Africa and the Protestant University of Central Africa, Digital Transformation Experience & Exhibition (DITREX). Hosted a Digital Farming Challenge at an African event. .. In 2021, InnoTechLab plans to launch a student training program to expand its capabilities, capabilities and partnerships with industrial and academic organizations to incubate two award-winning groups from the challenge.

One of the main objectives of DTA is to accelerate the introduction of major cutting-edge technologies in Africa and provide an opportunity to implement development concepts more quickly, said Professor Sama Mbang, founder of the Digital Transformation Alliance. Stated. With InnoTechLab, you can adapt technology to local conditions, define and initiate education and training programs, and support local governments on industrialization and training strategies in health, urbanization, energy and smart agriculture.

###

About the Dassault Systèmes Foundation

La Fondation Dassault Systmes provides grants, training and expertise in 3D virtual space technology to help schools, universities, research centers, museums and associations in Europe, the United States and India push the boundaries of knowledge. Its mission is to inspire young people with a passion for engineering, science and digital technology to build a better and more collaborative society. As part of this mission, we are actively contributing to the invention of new ways of sharing know-how and the transformation of academic practices that enable us to discover new talents and realize our dreams. For more information, please visit lafondation3ds.org.

