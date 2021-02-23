New iPad Pro and MacBook models with mini LED displays are rumored to be available again this year





According to industry sources quoted by DigiTimes, Taiwanese company Ennostar will begin production of the next Mini-LED backlight unit for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the second half or second quarter of this year.

Ennostar is a holding company co-founded in January 2021 by LED-related manufacturers Epistar and Lastar Electronics.

Apple plans to announce the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED backlight earlier this year, and Epistar will act as the exclusive supplier of Mini-LED chips packaged into the backlight unit by Lextar. .. This time frame has been rumored several times, with reports narrowing the release to the first quarter, so the new iPad Pro may be available in March.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to support 5G networks in models with faster A14X chips and cellular connectivity.

Many rumors only mention the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so it’s unclear if Apple plans to introduce the new 11-inch iPad Pro at the same time. One possibility is that the mini LED backlight will be limited to the 12.9-inch model, and the major new features of the 11-inch model will be limited to the A14X chip and 5G support, but that is unknown.

According to the report, Apple is likely to use the Mini-LED backlight in its new MacBook model, which will be announced later this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to be available in late 2021 with new designs, a resurgence of HDMI ports and SD card readers, touch bar removal, and classics. I will. MagSafe that charges with a breakaway power cable.

