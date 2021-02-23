Cupra For Mentor VZ5 Coming to UK





The 5-cylinder Formentor VZ5, a gift for Kyuplus’s 3rd birthday, will eventually be sold in the UK. Both companies’ R & D bosses, Dr. Werner Tietz, said the 385bhp crossover will definitely sell in the UK, but only for left-handed people.

Britain is the second largest market for Cuplus after Germany (and, strangely, ahead of its native Spain), so it’s a strange move to rob us of the fastest and most volatile car ever. was. However, it’s strange to refuse to build with the correct hand drive. When buying a British race car in Germany, Dr. Tietz says it’s a right-hand drive car. [The VZ5 is] It’s a Spanish car and a cupra halo car, so I think it’s okay to provide it with the left steering wheel.

However, the Formentor VZ5 is not a race car that is a family-friendly crossover. Sure, it has almost 400bhp and brakes from the same company that did the McLaren P1, but the crossovers are all the same. A car that you want to use every day, not just on Sunday mornings. Not offering it with the right handle is willing to give up its utility for exclusivity / power (and pays a premium for privilege) significantly its appeal only to the most hardcore cupra enthusiasts Limit. The question feels it’s special enough to justify the inconvenience?

The engine borrowed from Audi should be useful here. We are all friends in the group and they help them! Dr. Thiets says he asks how Cupra persuaded Audi to loosen the grip on the in-line 5-cylinder. The Formentor concept is unique and there is no other car in the group that offers this concept. Its low seat position, CUV character. And since this combination is unique, there is no competition.

We talked with Audi and they agreed to supply us with the engine, so we were able to develop the car with our own setup. Audi is currently offering a 5-cylinder engine on the RS Q3. It can be considered a rival to the Formentor VZ5. It costs from about 51,000. There is still no word from Cupra about how much the VZ5 will cost in the UK (starting at 40,000 for a 2.0 liter 306bhp car) and how many of the 7,000 cars it plans to build will be allocated to the forum.

More as we have.

