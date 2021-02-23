Beautiful and simple maps using Tableau and Google Maps API | Melissa Schmitz February 2021





Now that your data is ready and ready, you can import the new .csv file as a Tableau data source.

The key to this step is to make sure Tableau interprets the data types properly. Specifically, you need to make sure that the latitude and longitude columns are interpreted as geographic data types and given the appropriate geographic role.

Create a new sheet of map.In the data sidebar[メジャー]In the section[緯度]Right click and[地理的役割]>[緯度]Go to.

This changes the data type symbol from # to a globe to represent the geographic data type. Do the same for longitude.

From there, you are ready to plot the map chart. To do this, drag the longitude to the column and the latitude to the row, as shown below.

But there is something strange about this. The original dataset has many data points. So why do you see only one here?

If you take a closer look, you can see that by default, Tableau created the aggregate measure. This time it is the average format. The single point you are looking at is the average of all your geopositions.

Fortunately, the fix is ​​very easy.[分析]>[集計メジャー]Go to[集計メジャー]Uncheck. This will give you the desired results for individual geolocation data points.

You have now reached the desired output. A simple, clean map where each location is displayed as a separate dot on the map below.

Graphics created in Tableau by Melissa Schmitz | Live in Tableau Public

From there, you can run your own Tableau magic to customize colors, sizes, labels, tooltips, and more. In the graphic above, we changed the color to match the client’s red marketing and increased the size of the circle to make it easier to see as a small graphic.

Want to introduce more than a place? Just add the data.

But if your goal is just to display a minimally clean map with uniform dots in each location, you’re done!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos