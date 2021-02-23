Why Samsung Can’t Beat the iPhone





According to Gartner, Apple outperformed Samsung in global smartphone sales in the final quarter of 2020 for the first time in four years. This is Apple’s quarterly and overall 2020 with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

Meanwhile, Samsung experienced a year-on-year decrease of 14.6%. Sure, the Samsung Galaxy S21 went out of its window in January, but Apple continues to lead, based on the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 showdown. Apple also won a detailed comparison of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the battle between the iPhone 12 Pro and the Galaxy S21 Plus Plus.

Why does Apple keep winning? Yes, iOS has several advantages over Android in terms of ease of use, and including other products such as MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, and iCloud, Apple’s ecosystem is more sticky than Samsung. There is. But for me, it all comes down to the camera.

I know what you are thinking. The standard iPhone 12 doesn’t even offer a telephoto camera, but the Galaxy S21 offers a 3x hybrid optical zoom and a 30x space zoom (digital). As a result, Apple quickly loses its versatility.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is even more powerful, offering dual telephoto zoom lenses with up to 10x optical zoom and 100x digital support. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, 3.5x optical zoom and 12x digital are sufficient. Our Galaxy S21 Ultra Zoom Test makes the iPhone 12 embarrassing in this regard.

But when you look at the image quality that both brands actually offer, Apple is still the leader. In fact, Samsung phones continue to struggle under certain conditions.

Take this portrait of my colleague Jordan. The Galaxy S21 Plus photo has a film on it that looks like it’s washing your face. The iPhone 12 Pro’s photos are almost too warm, but the details of his hair and beard are shown in more detail.

The same thing happens indoors. In this photo of a Golden Retriever, his fur looks more golden on a shot on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The image on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is flat and lacks contrast.

This outdoor photo has a similar pattern. The shots on the Galaxy S21s look hazy next to the iPhone 12 Pro. Shadows are more pronounced in iPhone photos, adding a sense of depth.

It’s not a very dramatic example, but when compared side-by-side with the Galaxy S21 in the Merida figure photo, the iPhone 12 wins again. Her hair looks redder in iPhone photos and her green skin looks richer.

The iPhone 12 series night mode also tends to perform better than the Galaxy S21. In this comparison, you can see that the bricks, the number of houses, and the area of ​​the windows all look bright and clear. The figurine also blends further into the background of the S21 image.

I’m not saying that the Galaxy S21 series cameras are bad at once. In fact, Samsung phones may come out at the top.

In this stir-fried chicken photo, the peppers in the S21 Ultra photo look a little richer. This gives Samsung an edge. And, as I’ve already mentioned, Samsung phones blow the iPhone when it comes to zooming.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra series also has some of the photo and video features I wanted from Apple. This includes a single take that captures many photos and videos at once using multiple lenses. There is also a DirectorsView that allows you to record using the front and back cameras at the same time.

But overall, Samsung needs to catch up with Apple when it comes to computational photography. The camera hardware of the Galaxy S21 series is solid. However, the post-processing and machine learning used to make images look best is one step behind Apple’s efforts.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos