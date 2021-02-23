Fortistar and Energy Innovation Capital Invest in Pellucere Technologies





Pellucere’s flagship product is MoreSun Antireflection (AR) / Antifouling (AS) coatings for the solar market. MoreSun offers industry-leading AR performance and unique dry antifouling properties that reduce stain rates by up to 95%.

MoreSun’s unique low-temperature curing technology allows it to be applied as a retrofit coating in the field of approximately 70GW of solar modules that are not AR coated at the factory. Extensive customer field data show that improved product AR typically improves solar energy yields by 4% to 5%, while antifouling properties increase energy yields by up to 4% to 8% in high dust environments. Indicates to do.

CEO Robert Lukefar said: “By 2021, more Sun coatings will be installed on over 500 MW retrofit solar projects in the United States, Canada, Europe and Africa.”

In addition to retrofit solar products, Pellucere sells MoreSun integrated anti-reflective / antifouling products to solar module and solar glass manufacturers. This single-step coating process allows original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer industry-leading AR performance and best-in-class antifouling performance at a much lower cost.

Nadeem Nisar, Managing Director of Fortistar, said: “We are pleased to be able to significantly improve the performance of our existing and future PV installations to fund high-growth companies with proven solutions to key sustainability challenges.

George Coyle, managing partner of EIC, said: “Pellucere has surpassed technical performance expectations and is pleased to have Fortistar’s strong operations-centric team aware of and participate in the implementation of the company’s growth plans.

Later this year, Pellucere plans to launch a new award-winning Talus AS antifouling product for commercial use. Talus Dirt Rejection Technology adds an antifouling layer over the factory AR coating to reduce cleaning costs and energy losses due to dust and dirt buildup. Pellucere recently received the American Made Solar Award from the US Department of Energy and became the recipient of the Iberdrola Startup Challenge for its solar antifouling products. Iberdrola is a global energy leader in renewable energy generation with nearly 40 GW in operation.

Pellucere spun out of Oregon State University and commercialized nanotechnology developed by Dr. Chih-hung Chang and Dr. Seung-Yeol Han. The company also develops and manufactures patented robot applicator systems for MoreSun coatings, enabling high-precision, high-efficiency field applications in products.

In addition to MoreSun and Talus AS, the company currently has several other products under development in partnership with companies in the automotive and electronics industries. The company is based in Houston, Texas and Corvallis, Oregon.

CEO, Robert Lukefahr

About Fortistar

Founded in 1993, Fortistar is a private investment firm that provides the capital to build, grow and manage companies that address complex sustainability challenges. Fortistar leverages its capital, flexibility and operational expertise to generate electricity first, and now with mobility, carbon capture, circular economy, and other solutions that drive the transition to the future of zero carbon. We are growing a performance company. As a team, Fortistar has funded more than $ 3.5 billion in companies and projects in the energy, transportation and industrial sectors. For more information on Fortistar or its portfolio companies, please visit www.Fortistar.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About EICE energy Innovation Capital is the premier capital provider for innovators serving the energy industry. EIC provides early and growth funding for visionary entrepreneurs addressing global energy issues with innovative, market-leading solutions. EIC’s team leverages industry expertise, networks, and collaborative approaches to help talented entrepreneurs push the boundaries of their potential and build great companies. For more information, please visit www.energyinnovationcapital.com.

