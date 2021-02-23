Will the promising LG Rollable be canceled? LG responds to rumors about “manufacturing problems”





Many rumors suggest that LG will cancel its latest handheld, The Rollable, due to company restructuring. But South Korean-based companies say they aren’t. (Gillie Berlin)

The Verge reports that LG has denied rumors of canceling Rollable and said it has completed a future mobile product for Handheld.

LG says Rollable is still deployed

South Korean mobile operators have also rejected reports that South Korean outlet The Elec planned to quit its smartphone business and sell it in January. The news site has certainly deleted the story, but later admitted that LG was considering closing the business.

The news site believes LG has put Rollable on hold to tweak some of its designs and change the release date of future devices.

In addition, Korean companies have struggled to compete with other smartphone companies in the market, such as Samsung and Huawei, and have lost $ 4.5 billion in the last five years. However, the company hasn’t set back and will continue to carry out this year’s Rollable release.

Is LG shut down?

In the last few months, a lot of speculation has been around LG Rollable, and its unique design and interface was too good to be true. Rumor has it that the next variant may be delayed or canceled and may never see the light of day.

Newsbytes reports that LG has informed its suppliers, including those that provide displays, that Rollable is on hold. Phones with rollable displays were scheduled to go on sale in March this year.

However, the future is still uncertain, as he said in a company email last month that “all possibilities are open” and is willing to calmly judge the current and future competitiveness of the mobile business. is there.

This memo aims to stop rumors in South Korea and ensure that employees haven’t confirmed anything yet, leaving LG open to options for dealing with 2021’s mobile competitiveness. I am.

LG struggling to catch up with other tech companies

Gizchina reports that the LG smartphone business has been struggling in recent years and brands are not keeping up with the competition. Based in South Korea, the company was a breakthrough in phone design as the first mobile brand to recently design a 18.9 display and LG Wing swivel design.

In December last year, LG planned to outsource more products to other ODMs to reduce costs. However, it may not have been enough to bounce.

The brand has also not made a profit since the second quarter of 2015, selling less than 25 million devices in 2020 and suffering a loss of market sales. Still, this has begun all speculation about its closure and withdrawal from the mobile business.

LG is the generic name for smartphones, and so far the brand has always lags behind other mobile companies in terms of specifications and features. However, it is still possible that LG Rollable will change the game and bring property to the company.

