BBVA and Google form strategic partnership for financial services





BBVA is Europe’s first bank to deploy Chronicle, a Google Clouds security analytics platform that allows teams to store and analyze all security data in one place to detect and investigate threats on a large scale. BBVA will incorporate Google Cloud’s innovative artificial intelligence capabilities into its security strategy to form a future security operations center (SOC).

lvaro Garrido has protected the integrity of BBVA’s assets for the past three years. In his role as Chief Security Officer (CSO), he not only has physical and digital security for the group, but also fraud prevention efforts, a very wide range of duties for such large companies, and at the same time a great professional challenge.

At this center, Google Cloud and BBVA will jointly develop a new platform that will enable banks to adopt more advanced technologies by placing them in a more cost-effective environment. By using Google Clouds Chronicle and combining BBVA’s security operations expertise, banks can leverage best-in-class AI capabilities to prevent cyberattacks.

A leap in cyber security

BBVA Chief Security Officer Luvalogalid said: The platform was amazed at its ability to mitigate possible threats quickly and accurately. Google Clouds Chronicle has lived up to our expectations and will be a great partner in this transformation of our security regime, just as Google Cloud was in other areas of banking. “

The Chronicle platform is built to enable companies such as BBVA to leverage the speed and scalability of Google Clouds technology to improve their security infrastructure, said Derek White, vice president of global financial services industry at Google Cloud. I will. This collaboration solidifies Chronicle as one of the key pillars of BBVA’s security infrastructure, supporting its strategy of providing customers with a reliable approach to their products and services. “

BBVA has been working with Google Cloud since 2011 to digitize its operations. BBVA uses Google Workspace with other Google Cloud services to promote new, secure and agile collaboration methods between employees. These tools enable global collaboration without jeopardizing the generated information and documents.

