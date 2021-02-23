New UK research institute for high-risk science and technology





The UK Government has announced its intention to establish a new research institute for high-risk, high-paying science and technology. The Advanced Research and Inventor Agency (ARIA) enables leading scientists to identify and fund potentially groundbreaking research to establish the UK as a global scientific leader.

The date of launch of the agency is undecided, but it is expected to be fully functional by 2022. The government is currently looking for a CEO and chair.

Important reason

ARIA will be added to UKRI, the UK’s existing research and innovation organization. It is influenced by similar organizations that are already successful, such as ARPA and DARPA in the United States, which are essential to the foundation of the development of the Internet, GPS and mRNA vaccines.

ARIA is dedicated to expediting and facilitating fundamental innovation through funding, business engagement, and simplification of the R & D bureaucratic process. Experiment with different financing models to increase your tolerance for project failures and continually evaluate your project’s financing options based on your success.

It will be backed by 800 million people secured by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the March 2020 budget.

Big photo

Last July, the UK announced its R & D roadmap. It promised to strengthen its global position in research, unleash a new wave of innovation, strengthen national security and revitalize international ties. This included efforts to promote R & D in low-incorporation areas and remove barriers to innovation.

In November, Spending Review promised to invest $ 14.6 billion in R & D in 2021 and 2022, supporting the government’s ambition to spend 2.4% of GDP on R & D by 2027.

On record

Executive Director Kwasi Kwaten commented on the benefits of launching ARIA. Independently led by the best scientists, this new institution focuses on quickly identifying and funding cutting-edge research and technology. By removing unnecessary bureaucratic formalism and empowering innovators, agencies are given the freedom to drive tomorrow’s technology to continue to build better through innovation.

Amanda Solloway, Minister of Science and Innovation, added: ARIA unleashes the most exciting scientists and inventors, gives them the freedom to drive their scientific vision and explore new ideas that change the game at unprecedented speed. This will help create new inventions, technologies and industries that will truly solidify Britain’s position as a global science superpower.

UKRI CEO Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said: ARIA has great potential to strengthen its UK and global research and innovation systems. The agency has the freedom to experiment as a pioneer in new funding models, expanding the reach of current systems to support people and ideas in a variety of new ways. UK Research and Innovation and ARIA will work closely together to promote a more diverse, dynamic and creative financing system that can change people’s lives better for anyone with innovative ideas. I will be able to do it.

