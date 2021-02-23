Microsoft Word gets a killer upgrade to fight Google Docs





With the software getting new text prediction capabilities, you can quickly complete your Microsoft Word document much faster.

Word comes in the form of an update to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, and we have a smart tool that analyzes sentence styles and preferences, suggests the next words in a sentence, and adds them with a single tap. It should be available to Word users soon next month.

In the past, text prediction was one of the features that distinguishes Google Docs from Microsoft Word. Google Docs Smart Compose was first introduced in 2018.

According to Microsoft, this new update will help users “write text more efficiently by predicting it quickly, timely and accurately.”

This time-saving feature, added to the Microsoft Roadmap on February 19, is designed to automatically generate text as soon as a user creates a document.

This feature produces a grayed out text prediction. Users can use the Tab key to accept, type, or use the Esc key to opt out.

This update adapts to your writing style over time by analyzing your language preferences and writing style. You can also avoid occasional spelling and grammatical mistakes.

The feature will be available next month, but the company hasn’t yet specified when it will be released in the web client and MacOS versions of Microsoft Word.

Microsoft seems to be making a lot of effort to build the functionality of Word. Last year, a transcription feature was added to the word processor, allowing you to upload audio to Word and get a transcription that you can immediately drop into your document.

And now it’s possible to bring the right version of Microsoft Office, including Word, to the iPad and make it fully compatible with the productivity-centric iPad Pro 2020. There is no doubt that Word and other Office suites will continue to be built. As 2021 progresses, we will remove those features.

