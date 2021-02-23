Facebook overturns Australia’s news sharing ban





Facebook has announced that the change in the Australian media code will allow Australian users to share news content on social platforms.

Last week, the company banned all news sharing in response to a media negotiation bill aimed at leveling the competition between Australia’s news media business and digital platforms in terms of bargaining power.

The law allows Australian news publications to negotiate fair payments for journalists’ work, effectively forcing companies such as Facebook and Google to pay for news content.

However, Facebook said on Tuesday that it was relieved to discuss a proposed amendment to the negotiation code with the Australian government over the weekend, adding that it was “satisfied” with the agreement.

“As a result of further discussion, the Australian Government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees to address key concerns about allowing commerce to recognize the value that the platform provides to publishers compared to the value it receives from publishers. “I’m happy with what we did,” Facebook’s Campbell Brown said in a statement, vice president of the Global News Partnership.

“From now on, the government has made it clear that it will retain the ability to decide whether news will appear on Facebook and not be subject to compulsory negotiations. To support selected publishers. We have reached an agreement to do so, including small and local publishers. “

Australian authorities are planning to introduce further amendments to the proposed law to prevent the government from applying the code to Facebook if it can show a “significant contribution” to local journalism. Also, due to the two-month mediation period before the compulsory arbitration takes effect, the parties have additional time to reach a private transaction.

Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said the ban would end “in the next few days” after the meeting. “Facebook has made friends with Australia again,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Despite Facebook’s reversal, the initial decision to ban news shared on that platform should attract negative headlines for companies around the world and consider other governments moving to reduce their power. I urged you. Canada said it was considering similar changes to media law, but British politicians also expressed concern about Facebook’s actions in Australia.

However, Facebook received support from several quarters when it complained that Australia’s proposed law was badly drafted. For example, web author Sir Tim Berners-Lee said he was concerned that forcing businesses to pay for certain content could “break” the Internet.

“Specifically, I’m concerned that the code risks violating the basic principles of the web by requiring payment to link certain content online,” Berners-Lee said. ..

