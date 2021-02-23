Cheyenne City Council develops technology and innovation advisory board, approves park upgrades and new police chief





Cheyenne, Wyoming (Wyoming News Now)-The Cheyenne City Council approved two resolutions on Monday night to pave the way for Cheyenne in the areas of technology and entrepreneurship. The resolution is to establish a Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurs Advisory Board.

Councilor Michelle Aldrich was the sponsor of the resolution, and she was inspired to see the resolution approved by the council. As a venture capital firm, I will come to Cheyenne in the near future. The purpose of these advisory boards is to help the city prepare and respond appropriately to the aforementioned projects. These businesses provide high-paying jobs and contribute to the city’s growth in technology and entrepreneurial infrastructure.

The main focus of the technical advisory board is to promote informative projects, investigate issues, gather public opinion, promote affordable access to information and communication technology, and impact e-citizen participation and e-government services. I advise you to give.

In addition, there are many issues related to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. However, to alleviate the problem, the council approved a resolution sponsored by city councilman Pete Rayborn on Monday. Compliant with ADA, improve accessibility to city buildings and surroundings.

On Monday, an ordinance was also introduced that allowed Congress to suspend or revoke a liquor license if it did not comply with state or city ordinances. The council is not currently authorized to take this action, but it may only consider violations of these laws or norms when renewing the license.

The ordinance has two more reading materials and a committee meeting before reaching the final vote.

The new Lions and Pioneer Park playground equipment has been approved for application this summer.

The 24th Street Mill / Overlay contract was approved by the Council, resulting in a $ 1.16 million project for the 24th Street Mill and Overlay project. This is because the expansion expands from missile drive to Warren Avenue.

Finally, the council appointed Mark Francisco as Cheyenne Police Chief after Mayor Patrick Collins announced his position decision last Wednesday. Francisco brings 20 years of experience in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Wyoming News Now. all rights reserved.

