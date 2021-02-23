Spotify in 12 Indian languages, Spotify HiFi service, and other announcements from Stream On 2021





Spotify will soon be available in 12 Indian languages, the company announced at the StreamOn event. Spotify, a popular audio-streaming service with more than 340 million active users in 93 countries, announced plans for expansion earlier this week. The company plans to launch in more than 80 new regions and add more than 36 new languages ​​to its music streaming app.

Spotify also announced a HiFi service during the Stream On event that will allow users to listen to high quality music later this year. Apart from this, the company has released a number of new music and podcasting features for creators, artists and producers. Here’s everything Spotify announced during the StreamOn event.

Spotify will be available in 12 Indian languages ​​and over 80 countries

Spotify has announced that it will add more than 36 new languages ​​to the app, including 12 Indian languages. This means Spotify is available in regional languages ​​such as Hindi, Gujarati, Bojupri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Bengali. It will be like. The new language will be added to Spotify later this year.

In addition, audio streaming services have been released in more than 80 countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Spotify will provide a global catalog in these countries and will add more regional content afterwards.

With this, Spotify aims to reach more people around the world with a library of over 70 million audio tracks and 2 million podcasts. After this year’s expansion plan, Spotify will be available in more than 170 regions and will serve more than 1 billion listeners.

Spotify HiFi service launching later this year

Spotify HiFi allows users to listen to high quality music. This is a great sigh of relief for artists and producers who were looking forward to this feature. This allows users to expect more depth and clarity while listening to music on Spotify HiFi. The service, released later this year in some markets, will allow music to be played in CD-quality lossless audio format between the device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers.

In the latter case, the company “works with some of the world’s largest speaker makers to ensure that as many fans as possible can access Spotify HiFi through Spotify Connect.”

Spotify is affiliated with WordPress for podcasts

Spotify has announced a partnership with WordPress. This allows users to turn written content into podcasts. Some websites that are based on WordPress and allow you to publish podcasts directly from written articles by simply installing a new tool released in collaboration with Anchor and WordPress.

Now artists and creators can also create WordPress-based websites that can publish podcasts directly to Spotify.

Spotify Announces New Podcast

During the stream-on event, Spotify also announced several new podcasts to be released this year. Renegade: Born in the United States is a series of eight episodes in which President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen dig deeper into their friendships and grow up in their hometowns. “Throughout the season, President Obama and Springsteen will explore topics of race, paternity, marriage, and the future of America,” the explanation reads.

Spotify also announced the second season of the Tell Them, I Am podcast series, which consists of stories from compelling Muslim voices, including activists, artists, actors and more. Hosted by Misha Euceph, it will be released in April.

Spotify has announced that its first project, Batman Unbleed, will be released this year as part of a multi-year deal between Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics, which was inked in 2020. The series is produced by David S. Goyer and features characters such as Superman, Lois Lane, Wonder Woman, Joker, Catwoman, Katana, Riddler, Batgirl, and Harley Quinn.

Spotify has also announced a partnership with the Russo Brothers entertainment company, AGBO. With this, AGBO and Spotify plan to bring some exciting stories to the platform.

