HP launches first consumer PC made of recycled plastic





On Tuesday, HP announced an update to its Pavilion lineup with HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion 15 laptops.

To enhance HP’s commitment to sustainability, the new device lineup is the company’s first consumer notebook series that uses marine-bonded plastic after consumer recycling.

The new pavilion notebook features recycled plastic and marine-bonded plastic used in the construction of speaker housings, and when used in these devices, approximately 92,000 PET bottles are in the ocean. It is estimated that it will not be brought into the landfill. Internal analysis of data.

The outer boxes and fiber cushions used to package new devices are also 100% sustainable and recyclable, he said.

Specifications and features

In terms of specs, the new pavilion features an 11th generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

All three devices offer optional dual-channel memory technology and optional Intel Optane memory with up to 1TB of PCIe SSD standard for storage.

In terms of battery life, Pavilion 13 offers 8.5 hours of battery life, and consumers can get up to 8.75 hours of battery life on Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15, according to HP.

These devices also have an adaptive battery optimizer feature that helps maintain battery status and extend battery life.

Pavillion PC supports Wi-Fi 6 for connection.

For the audio and video experience, the device is equipped with an HP Wide Vision HD camera with HP dual speakers, HP audio boost, B & O tuning, and an 88 degree wide-angle field of view.

Price and stock status

The HP Pavilion Laptop 13-bb0075TU will be available with a starting price of 71,999. Comes with a 13-inch screen and i5 and i7 variations with 1TB SSD. Delivered in silver / ceramic white color.

The HP Pavilion 14-dv0053TU device is available with a starting price of 62,999. It comes with a 14-inch screen and will be available in i5 and i7 variations with 1TB SSD. Laptops are available in silver / ceramic white and quiet pink colours. The Pavillion 14-dv0084TX starts at 67,999 and is available in a 14-inch i5 GFX variant with the Iris Plus GFX. Available in silver color.

The starting price for the HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0103TX is 69,999. The 15-inch i5GFX device is powered by Iris Plus GFX. Available in silver, ceramic white and fog blue colors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos