Sony WF-1000XM4 Leak: Are these the next best wireless earphones in the world?





A leaked image of the rumored Sony WF-1000XM4 has been released online, showing a dramatic redesign of the Sony WF-1000XM3, the best wireless earphones you can buy right now.

The image posted to Reddit by Key_Attention4766 (via the Walkman blog) appears to reveal a true wireless earphone package.

(Image credit: Key_Attention4766)

Based on the image, the Sony WF-1000XM4 has a smoother construction than previous models, with a rounded housing and looks like a memory foam eartip.

The Sony gold logo has also changed slightly so that it now appears on the side of the earphone instead of on top. On the other hand, as the Walkman blog speculates, the gold-accented area on the outside of the earphones could be an external noise-cancelling microphone.

Reddit users have also posted some additional images of the package. This shows a battery life of 6 hours from the earphone itself and another 18 hours from the charging case. This is the same as the current generation Sony WF-1000XM3, so you may be disappointed if you want a significant improvement in battery life (assuming these images are valid, of course).

Other specifications collected from the package include Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and the resurgence of the WF-1000XM3’s very popular active noise canceling technology.

Are these images real?

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is the best true wireless earphone choice you can buy today, thanks to its excellent sound quality, class-leading noise canceling, sleek design and cost performance, but in July 2019 Now that it’s on sale, it’s time for a new generation to take over.

Unfortunately, the Walkman blog was unable to verify the legitimacy of the image posted on Reddit due to concerns about the placement of the font on the package and the Sony logo on the earphones themselves.

As with any leak, it is important to take these images with a little salt. As the Notebook Check points out, so far no mention of the WF-1000XM4 has been found by regulators such as the FCC (Federal Communications Commission). This usually indicates that the product will be available soon.

Therefore, I do not expect the Sony WF-1000XM4 to appear for a while. In fact, it’s quite possible that Sony will launch a 4th generation wireless earphone in July 2021 on the 2nd anniversary of the WF-1000XM3.

Still, it’s hard not to get excited about this leak. If Sony could match the success of the Over-Year WH-1000XM4, the brand could easily maintain its position as the world’s premier wireless earphone maker, and rumors of Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 are widespread. Certainly it will be a very good year for wireless earphone lovers.

