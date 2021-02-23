BBVA and Google Cloud form a strategic partnership to drive security innovation in financial services





Madrid and Sunnyvale, CA, February 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / -BBVA and Google Cloud today announce a new strategic partnership to transform a bank’s security strategy by optimizing and improving its security infrastructure. Announced. As part of this global agreement, BBVA will work with Google Cloud to develop innovative new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to predict and prevent cyber attacks on banking infrastructure, banks. And its customers.

BBVA is Europe’s first bank to deploy Chronicle, Google Cloud’s security analytics platform, which allows teams to store and analyze all security data in one place to detect and investigate threats on a large scale. BBVA incorporates Google Cloud’s innovative artificial intelligence capabilities into its security strategy to form the “Future Security Operations Center (SOC).”

At this center, Google Cloud and BBVA will jointly develop a new platform that will enable banks to adopt more advanced technologies by placing them in a more cost-effective environment. Using Google Cloud’s Chronicle and combining BBVA’s security operations expertise, banks can leverage best-in-class AI capabilities to prevent cyberattacks.

BBVA’s Chief Security Officer, lvaro Garrido, said: “This partnership is a breakthrough for banks and can be at the forefront of preventing threats to financial infrastructure and client security.“ This platform enables rapid and accurate threats that can occur. I was amazed at the ability to mitigate. Google Cloud’s Chronicle will live up to our expectations and will be a great partner in transforming our infrastructure, just as Google Cloud was in other areas of banking. “

“The Chronicle platform was built to help companies like BBVA leverage the speed and scalability of Google Cloud technology to improve their security infrastructure,” said Google Cloud’s Deputy Global Financial Services Industry. President Derek White said. “This collaboration solidifies the chronicle as one of the key pillars of BBVA’s security infrastructure and supports our strategy of providing our customers with a reliable approach to our products and services.”

BBVA has been working with Google Cloud since 2011 to digitize its operations. BBVA uses Google Workspace and other services in Google Cloud to promote new, secure and agile collaboration methods between employees. These tools enable global collaboration without jeopardizing the generated information and documents.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud provides organizations with state-of-the-art infrastructure, platform features, and industry solutions. We provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate efficiently and adapt to changing needs, providing customers with a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner in solving their most serious business problems.

BBVA About BBVA A customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The group has strong leadership in the Spanish market, is Mexico’s largest financial institution and has major franchises in South America and the Sun Belt region of the United States. .. It is also a major shareholder of Garanti BBVA in Turkey. Its purpose is to bring an era of opportunity to everyone, based on the true needs of our customers. We provide the best solutions and help you make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The organization is based on solid values. Putting our customers first, we think big, we are one team. Its responsible banking model aims to create a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Source Google Cloud

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos