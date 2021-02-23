Giant Google Pixel 5a leak reveals design and specs





A huge area of ​​Google Pixel 5a specs has just fallen into a new leak, which can be a bit disappointing.

The new budget Pixel looks a lot like the Google Pixel 4a 5G released last year. At least, according to the details and rendering Steve “Onleaks” Hemmerstoffer revealed on his Voice page.

Starting from the front, there is a 6.2-inch FHD display with a punched selfie camera in the upper left corner. According to Hemmerstoffer, down to the bezel, this is exactly the same as the Pixel 4a 5G.

The Pixel 5a uses a plastic back, just like the Pixel a series of smartphones used from the beginning. Its total size is 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8 mm). This makes the Pixel 5a slightly larger than the Pixel 4a 5G in all directions, but the difference may not be noticeable.

Inside the square camera bump on the back, in addition to the two rear cameras, main and ultra-wide, there is an auxiliary sensor that Hemmerstoffer believes to be a PDAF autofocus module.

For beginners, the phase detector module uses two or more small photosensors to check if the light information from the edge of the camera lens is the same. If so, the image is in focus. Otherwise, the PDAF system can instruct the camera to try to refocus the subject until it finds the right level.

This is a sophisticated feature, but it’s already included in the Pixel 4a 5G’s rear camera and is the same as the Google Pixel 5’s rear camera. That’s not a bad thing, given the impressive photos that the Pixel 5 offers.

Depending on the leak, the Pixel 5a will also have a rear fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers. Yes, as you can imagine, these are all features that are also included in the Pixel 4a 5G.

While these specifications are boring in terms of novel design and functionality, changes may be made to specifications not listed here. Notable deficiencies due to Hemmerstoffer leaks include chipset and camera sensor resolution.

On the other hand, these can be downgraded as well as upgraded. The Pixel 4a costs $ 349, which is $ 150 cheaper than the $ 499 Pixel 4a 5G. Assuming Google wants to keep the price of the Pixel 5a about the same as the 4a, that means it could end up with the same camera as the less powerful chipset, as before.

Learning more about the Google Pixel 6 may help clarify why Google made almost the same phone as last year. What I’ve heard so far is interesting.

Google will once again offer the XL version of Pixel 6. This was skipped on the Pixel 5. Pixel 6 appeared in Google Pixel 4, but it’s also possible that it has reinstated a feature that has since been removed, facial recognition unlocking.

However, none of these reveals anything about Pixel 5a. More leaks to better understand what it is and to know if it can make the Pixel 4a a success as the top of our choice for the best cheap phones I think you have to wait.

