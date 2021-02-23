Alphabet was said to be discussing with a Spanish publisher to get Google News back





Alphabet’s Google is negotiating a separate license agreement with the split Spanish news industry, and three sources close to the issue said it could reopen the U.S. tech giant news service domestically. I told Reuters.

Google News, which links to third-party content, was shut down in Spain in late 2014 in response to a law requiring a one-time license fee to republish headlines and news excerpts. It was.

As Spain prepares to implement the 2019 European Union Copyright Directive by June, a nasty problem has recurred. To do this, Google, Facebook, etc. need to share revenue with publishers, but the government may allow companies to negotiate individual deals with content providers.

The Spanish Ministry of Culture said the government was working on a draft bill, but did not provide further details.

A spokeswoman for Google Spain said Google News would return to Spain only if the publisher had the right to sign individual contracts under the new law, adding that a paid license is not required.

Facebook faced backlash from publishers and politicians after blocking Australians from accessing and sharing news last week, and with the government over a planning law requiring sharing of revenue with content providers. Escalated the controversy.

However, EU regulations do not force online platforms to pay for links posted by publishers on news sites, which is the main complaint of Facebook in Australia, so its implementation could pave the way for a series of transactions. There is sex.

“Google is discussing the possibility of participating in the Google News Showcase program with Spanish editors,” said a source familiar with the process, citing the proposed new name for the service.

Two other sources said some preliminary agreements had already been reached before the details of the new law came out.

Current status

Google recently agreed to pay a group of 121 French news publishers $ 76 million (approximately 550 rupees), and many other local retailers who considered the deal unfair and uncertain. I was furious.

Some Spanish publishers, represented by the AMI Media Association, such as El Mundo’s owner Unidad Editorial, have decided to maintain the current system that gives publishers the right to collect license fees through collective management entities. I agree.

Ramon Alonso, general director of AMI, said the model would allow transparent and fair negotiations with Google and others and prevent the exclusion of some publishers.

However, about 1,000 media outlets, including major digital brands such as El Espanol and Eldiario.es, and other companies, including CLABE, which represents 162 associates, are free to make better deals on their own. He says he should be able to choose.

Juan Zafra, Executive Director of CLABE, said: “These contracts strive to benefit as many companies as possible in this sector.

The Independent Regional Press Association (AIE), a founding member of AMI, said in a letter issued at all stores on Monday that it did not generate revenue from content and was “seriously damaged” by the existing model that made Spain. “. Global Digital Exception “.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and the European media group called on EU regulators on Monday to seek arbitration on online platforms if there is disagreement over how to share revenue with news publishers. Thomson Reuters 2021

