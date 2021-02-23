COVID-19 continues to drive change in HR technology





The coronavirus pandemic continued to drive digital innovation in 2021, with HR leader Jenny Knowles, as in last year, when HR leaders led the move to remotework and quickly began adapting to the new environment. SHRM-CP states.

Knowles is the Human Resources Director of Sendoso, a San Francisco-based online platform, helping companies send gifts and other items for marketing and promotional campaigns.

Sendoso hired 214 employees worldwide in 2020. As the company prepares for continued expansion, Sendoso recently implemented an HR system from Sora, a San Francisco company that helps automate hiring and onboarding tasks.

“We needed to automate the hiring workflow process in this remote environment,” says Knowles. “For example, new employees can’t go to the office to get a computer. They had to think more about how to get the equipment.”

Currently, the IT department treats new employees as follows: After signing the offer letter, the Human Resources team begins the process and the IT manager electronically orders and ships laptops and other IT equipment as needed.

Knowles said he needed to think more creatively about how to attract employees and stimulate their interests. Using Zoom to create games with prizes, sending cookbooks with Sendoso-labeled T-shirts, hats, or Sendoso aprons, or organizing bingo games with Zoom is Sendoso. Is all the way to get your employees interested using technology.

“I absolutely have to be more creative,” she said. “We have to think that this balance of work and life is even more blurry than before. How can we please, excite and be together when everyone is trapped in the house? Do you want? “

This year, Knowles will use AI-driven technology to focus on answering frequently asked questions through the company’s instant messaging system. She is also preparing a welcome video from the CEO to new employees.

“The video that the CEO says,’Welcome, I’m very happy to join our team,’ is far more appealing than just email,” says Knowles.

Pegbuchenros, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Addison Group, a staffing agency in Chicago, can build this relationship. She said the new hiring process has changed dramatically since the pandemic.

“Everything had to be done virtually, including all these programs in the field of learning and development, and we had to shift to technology-driven rather than classroom-type orientation,” she said.

A recent Deloitte survey of 441 executives has tripled the number of organizations deploying automation on a large scale in two years.

Automation changes work

According to a Deloitte survey, 68% of business leaders used automation to manage their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Human resources managers also found that the implementation of intelligent automation changed 23% of workers in their roles and ways of working, forcing one in ten to retrain. You need to be careful.

In his assessment of how automation is affecting HR managers, Brian Kropp, a prominent vice president of IT research and consulting firm Gartner, has changed many of the manual tasks that HR managers were doing. Said it was done.

“Think about approving schedules and expenses, providing feedback and coaching. Much of what HR managers have done so far can or is already starting to be automated,” he said. It was. “This frees up a lot of time for managers to do other things.”

Historically, HR managers were required to follow processes and guide employee activities, but Klopp added that many remote workers are now just as productive without being micromanaged. It was.

This means that after 2021, the HR manager’s ability profile will change. “It’s not the HR manager who manages the tasks of individual employees, but the HR manager who can work with them to balance work and life and connect with people throughout the organization they need. To work together and help them think about their long-term career, “Crop said.

Katy Tynan, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, a market research firm based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said that many HR managers aren’t adopting digital literacy and can help them make better decisions in times of crisis. Said he didn’t understand automation.

“Many organizations from a human resources perspective have an immature understanding of technology,” she said. “The pandemic has exposed it to many tissues.”

She pointed to remotework as one area where technology has allowed employees to work from home, but before the pandemic how many show that remotework improves and improves productivity. Despite the publication of the study, HR professionals did not support telecommuting. Employee work-life balance.

“Often, when an organization was suddenly forced to adapt to 100% remote work, HR experts suddenly said,” I think this is possible, “but the transition was painful. HR plays a more strategic role and remote work at a much earlier stage. ”

Going forward, Lisa Frydenlund of SHRM-CP, HR Knowledge Advisor to the Society for Human Resource Management, said HR managers will do a lot to adopt more technology to manage employee workflows.

“Human resources managers need to be aware of the types of technology that can meet the business needs of their employees,” she said. “They need to improve staff skills and skills, manage data privacy issues, and use AI and other technologies to improve the work of their employees.”

Gartner’s Klopp is still focused on the human element of the role of HR, as the country has killed 500,000 people in COVID-19.

“What 2020 has taught us is that we cannot forget people in our human resources,” he said. “We need to use data analytics to find ways to create a more humane experience for our employees. This will be the biggest point in 2020.”

Nicole Lewis is a freelance journalist based in Miami.

