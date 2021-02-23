‘Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 “This will be postponed to 2021 and the developers have been kicked out due to the suspension of pre-orders!





Paradox announced that the sequel to “Vampire: The Masquerade” was an unfortunate opportunity. The game will be delayed again after the trailer for the game is released in 2019.

This year, the game will be available as the publisher has already accepted pre-orders, but it’s all stopped now. To make matters worse, the current developer, Hardsuit Labs, cannot continue after being removed from the game project.

What the paradox says about unexpected changes

According to the game publisher’s official page, Paradox Interactive, the company has decided to postpone the release of Vampire: The Masquerades Bloodlines 2 in 2021, which is another extension of the postponement.

In addition, it turned out to be parting with Hardsuit Labs, the game developer who started the project two years ago. Paradox continued to look for new studio partners to run the rest of the game while it was still under development.

“This was a difficult decision, but I’m sure it’s the right way to do justice in the game,” the company said in its 2020 year-end report.

The removal of the hard suit wasn’t new to the scene yet, as the previous collaborators of the sequel were also fired by the company, especially creative writers and directors. Recent news has only piled up as another layer of that delay.

However, what happened in “Vampire Bloodlines 2” also happened in other games such as “Anthem”, “Halo Infinite”, and “Cyberpunk”, so this postponement follows the usual pattern of video games mentioned above. only.

Delays in creating games are normal, but for companies seeking profits through publishing and developing games, dismissing the entire crew seems unimaginable.

Gamers have been waiting for the launch since the first appearance of the Masquerade series in 2004, so it’s the “new studio partners” behind this major transition that continue to plague fans. is.

Pre-orders for “Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2” have been cancelled

As a fan, knowing that your favorites won’t last this year is devastating. However, according to an article written by Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett, what’s more painful than breaking up is pre-ordering a canceled game. This could probably wait a few months.

In the end, Paradox thanked Hardsuit for all the hard work he did in the game. They praised the developers for the basics of the game and their contribution to “Bloodlines 2”.

Speculation about Reddit about Paradox’s sudden decision

With the latest announcement from the game publisher, waiting for loyal “Vampire Bloodlines 2” fans for 10 years is no longer a waste. However, the Reddit community has formed some speculation as to why Paradox fired Hardsuit Labs.

The company, a Reddit user named LokiLyesmyth, should have been able to address this issue politically, especially if it fired narrative reed Brian Mitsoda and creative director Ka’ai Cluney. In connection with past leaks, the two may have disagreed with Paradox’s desire to make some “changes” to the game in the case of political content.

Regarding the dismissal of Hardsuit Labs, the main poster said Washington-based developers had the same fate as Cluney and Mitsoda. It may also be possible because the paradox didn’t meet what it wanted and the game didn’t implement what it wanted to improve.

