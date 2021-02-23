GMA T.50 S Niki Lauda is a homage to Gordon Murray’s racing legend





We can’t blame you if you live under a rock and if so you probably know that the GMAT.50 is one of the hells of a supercar. Underneath its carbon fiber body are many engineering feats unprecedented in modern hypercars. With that in mind, Professor Gordon Murray, hoping that he would be a Bonker at the latest GMA T.50 S Niki Lauda, ​​is a racing legend, a racing colleague, and a dear friend who sadly fell asleep in 2019. I pay tribute to my friend Niki Lauda.

Professor Gordon Murray, CBE, had a clear goal for the T.50 and was to create the best driver car for the road. At the T.50 S Niki Lauda, ​​it was equally clear to make it the best driver car for the truck.

The T.50 is the ultimate road-going supercar, but I’ve always dreamed of taking it one step further and building a version that offers an on-track driving experience unlike any other car in history, Murray continued. It begins with a significantly redesigned version of the T.50s naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V12 engine. After removing the top trick variable valve timing system, Professor Murray said a titanium inlet and exhaust valve, a race car-style RAM air intake system connected to 12 throttle bodies, and a thinner gauge Inconel lightweight alloy. I attached a straight exhaust made of.

It didn’t stop there. The V12 has a new cylinder head with a higher 15: 1 compression ratio. At the standard T.50, the V12 delivers 654 horsepower and 344 lb-ft of torque, spinning near 12,100 rpm. However, with the T.50 S Niki Lauda, ​​performance-enhancing modifications yielded 725 horsepower and 357 lb-ft of torque, an 11% and 4% improvement over the previous model.

In addition, the new V12 is 35 pounds lighter and tilts the scale for just 357 pounds. Due to the lighter cylinder head and the removed variable valve timing system, most of the weight reduction at the top of the engine has lowered the center of gravity. However, unlike the T.50, the S Niki Lauda has an Xtrac 6-speed paddle shift gearbox that replaces the previous standard 6-speed manual stick. All 725 horsepower and 357 lb-ft torque is delivered only to the rear wheels.

The recipe continues with an ultra-light carbon fiber custom body panel that uses a different weave and layering technique than the T.50. There are also many aero-optimized accessories for racing cars, including a new front splitter with a front airfoil design, a huge tunnel in the rear diffuser, and an old-fashioned dorsal fin that extends from the roof to Niki Laudas. Huge rear delta wing. The shape of the spoiler, which stretches nearly 6 feet wide, pays homage to the 1983 Laudas Branham BTG52F1 race car.

Remember that the GMA T.50 is a funker and the T.50S Niki Lauda is also a funker. However, instead of having multiple ground effect modes, Niki Lauda has a 15.7 inch fan that operates in a single high downforce mode. When the fan spins at 7,000 rpm, the GMA T.50 S Niki Lauda produces up to £ 3,300 downforce, and Professor Murray claims his team achieved up to £ 4,200 downforce during testing. Come to think of it, the T.50 S Niki Lauda has a stronger downforce than the McLaren Senna GTR, so I expected a ridiculous speed number from Professor Murray’s latest work.

Unfortunately, Professor Murray is indifferent to publishing velocity figures. Ultimately you need to have F1 driver level skills and fitness to get the most out of them, so you can sacrifice driver involvement to achieve ultimate lap times or overtire the Overdawn Force universe. I wasn’t interested in building a ship. Professor Murray, that makes a lot of sense.

Instead, the professor focused on emphasizing the essence of the race car. We have laid out some parameters to create the ultimate driver car and truck experience. Central driving position, V12 engine with revs above 12,000 rpm just behind the ears, weight less than 900 kg (1,984 lbs), downforce limited to 1500 kg (3,306 lbs).

The latest GMAT.50 S Niki Lauda features a custom anti-roll bar, new coil springs and shock absorbers, but shares the same forged aluminum multilink suspension unit as the standard T.50. In addition, Niki Lauda sits near the ground (3.4 inches lower in the front and 4.6 inches in the rear), taking a mean and more purposeful stance. The Niki Lauda, ​​on the other hand, has the same Brembo carbon ceramic brakes as the T.50.

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) manufactures only 25 cases of T.50 S Niki Lauda and will start production at the end of 2021. Prices start at around $ 4.3 million, excluding tax, with a complete toolkit, jack, refueling device, and Trackspeed package for each purchase. The latter consists of one of the GMA test drivers and a trackday experience with a complete technician training package.

GMA T.50S Niki Lauda Gallery

