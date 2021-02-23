Chinese game developer MiHoYo has doubled sales despite the pandemic thanks to “Genshin Impact”





Genshin Impact Strategy (Youtube / Havian)

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people around the world at home for months. As a result, many companies thrive as demand for their products soars.

Shanghai-based game developer MiHoYo, creator and publisher of the popular video game Genshin Impact, recorded sales of $ 5 billion and $ 774 million in 2020 alone.

Genshin Impact Sales

MiHoYo’s revenue doubled in 2020 and is now recorded as one of the biggest video game hits during the coronavirus pandemic. This is due to the huge popularity of the video game “Genshin Impact,” which debuted in September 2020.

In an online speech, MiHoYo Cai Haoyu’s co-founder and president said he had increased his workforce by 70% to 2,400 in 2020. A representative of the company declined to comment on GameLook’s first reported sales.

Also read: “Genshin Impact” Dáinsleif All Questions and Best Answers. Can he change the elements?

According to Sensor Tower, “Genshin Impact” generated about $ 400 million in global player spending on mobile in just two months after its release.

Also available on PCs and consoles, this game is one of MiHoYo’s few games that is gaining popularity in the global market, and the gaming industry is booming as people have increased demand for entertainment when they have to stay home. Is benefiting from. Month by COVID-19.

Launched in 2011 by Kai and two other classmates at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, MiHoYo has gained enthusiastic fans among anime and manga fans with past mobile hits such as Honkai Impact 3rd. I am.

According to local media at the time, the company’s revenue in 2018 was close to 2 billion yuan. Tencent Holdings Ltd. And NetEase Inc. Executives from well-known gaming companies such as MiHoYo praise MiHoYo as a promising and promising competitor.

What is Genshin Impact?

“Genshin Impact” is a role-playing action game featuring an open world environment and an action-based system, using elemental magic and switchable characters. You can also use the monetization of gacha games to get new characters, new weapons and other materials.

The video game is set in a fantasy world called Teyvat with magic and dragons. Players can unlock characters and weapons through loot boxes that require real money to be paid.

“Genshin Impact” is online only, and the multiplayer mode that can be played together by up to 4 people is limited. The game was released for PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, iOS and Android in September 2020. Video games will also be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

Despite its popularity, according to Wired, the game has been criticized for having the same elements from the “The Legend of Zelda” story for the Nintendo Switch console.

The game “Zelda” is one of the most popular video games to date and has been nominated for two categories at the Game Awards last year. Fortunately, “Genshin Impact” was able to withstand itself and gain enthusiastic fans.

Related article: “Genshin Impact” 1.4 Update: Release Date, Expected Characters, Rosalia Banner, etc.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Sieeka Khan Screenplay Works

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos