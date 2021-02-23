Samsung confused Google by extending Android security update for a year





Samsung has just announced that it will improve one of the worst things about Android phones. The company has confirmed that future phones will get a four-year Android security update instead of the usual three-year.

This new deal also applies retroactively to phones launched after 2019, such as the Galaxy S10 series, and includes all Samsung mobile products. Which of the Galaxy S, Z, A, Note, or Tab? Examine even the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The announcement will embarrass other Android phone makers, especially Google. Despite Google owning and developing Android, Pixel smartphones have only three years of Android software and security updates available. Most other companies offer three years of security updates and just two years of software maintenance.

Compare it to Apple, which controls its own hardware and software like Google. IPhone support typically runs for 5-6 years, and iOS updates are still available on the 2015s iPhone 6S and original iPhone SE. Both may be completely discontinued before and after the launch of the iPhone 13 later this year. But that proves that phone makers don’t have to suddenly cut off people after just three years.

Sure, Samsung hasn’t said anything about Android software updates for over two years. Therefore, if you store your old Galaxy device for a long time, you may miss the features provided by the new version of Android. However, with a one-year extension of Android security updates, you’re not at risk when you have your old smartphone handy.

It also means that other phone makers are likely to follow Samsung’s example and start offering four-year security updates. Some of them may start offering more to beat Samsung as their own game. Hopefully Google is in them.

But for now, if it’s important to keep your phone safe, it seems like your next phone should be Samsung. Make sure you have one of the following devices:

Galaxy Fold, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20 5G, S20 + 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21 + 5G, S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy A10e, A20, A50, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G, A71 5G Galaxy XCover FieldPro, XCover ProGalaxy Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 ( 2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7 +

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos