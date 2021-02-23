SONIC President Claudia San Pedro talks about how the brand exceeded expectations in 2020





SONIC President Claudia San Pedro recently joined The Wall Street Journal’s Heather Haddon as part of the National Retail Federation 2021 Retail Big Show. So she shared how the brand was pivoted during COVID and what the future of drive-in format innovation looks like.

San Pedro recalled how SONIC made real-time decisions to develop the right processes, policies, and guidelines to operate through COVID during the first few days of the pandemic last March. ..

“Our leadership team meets with the food safety and hygiene team every day to determine what the CDC is saying, identify what needs to be changed at the drive-in, and help keep the business going. I’ve confirmed what the team members and guests are feeling. It’s safe when they come in a lot, “said San Pedro.

“Ultimately, we provide the job of providing financial security to team members and their families, so in a way that we are in line with our values ​​and instill trust in us. , We continued our business and strived to serve our guests. “

Business has been constantly changing throughout 2020, but thanks to its technological innovation and unique drive-in format, SONIC will continue to offer appetizing burgers, coveted shakes and shareable snacks at the speed of sound. It’s done.

“What we were able to do was introduce a pre-ordering app and contactless payment capabilities,” said San Pedro. “Contactless orders have become a very important principle for many guests in the landscape. As we leaned towards it, we were able to significantly increase the number of sales and reward bases that came in through the app. And when entering 2021 and considering maintaining and enhancing its loyalty among its consumer base, it’s just the way you access our brand and have that great experience in the car. Instead, you’ll be sure by continuing to show you how to access the brand the way you want to access it. So come to the parcel and order at the stalls, go through the drive-through, or pre-order. can do.”

In 2021, SONIC will continue to leverage the technology through updates such as pre-ordering from desktop computer browsers, pre-ordered mobile chips, and additional extensions, in addition to mobile apps.

Based on the success of 2020, SONIC is also ready for the brand to launch a new drive-in prototype, highlighting the new brand and at the same time offering a variety of formats to suit any real estate site.

“One of the big benefits of joining Inspire Brands is that we were able to do more testing on format innovations in several key areas,” said San Pedro. “One of them is not only how to remodel stalls and drive-throughs into properly sized buildings to fit different real estate site sizes, but also improve the drive-through experience to ensure that guests meet their expectations. How to make it possible ?? The non-traditional field will be another field. And, let’s take a look, SONIC is one of the few major brands in Japan. Therefore, Inspire’s others One of the benefits of is that it will be internationalized in the next few years. “

