Avengers PS5 Upgrade Details and Release Date Information





February 23, 2021 9:40 am EST

It’s time to assemble with the next generation console.

After waiting months, it’s time for Avengers fans to get together on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Following the turbulent launch, Crystal Dynamics decided in October to postpone the upgraded version of its next-generation console, Marvels Avengers, until 2021. The developers have seen not only the release date of the next generation version, but also what upgrades the player. You can expect from them.

When is the release date for the Avengers Xbox and PS5 upgrades?

Marvels Avengers will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S on March 18th as a free upgrade for existing players. This happens at the same time as the release of the game’s second free story DLC. DLC focuses on Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye. He aims to prevent the end of the world from invading the Earth in the future.

Many repetitive natures of game content are ongoing complaints from players, but will take place on next-generation platforms between a good main story campaign, Kate Bishop expansion, and the upcoming Hawkeye storyline. Not to mention the upgrade. If you haven’t done so already, it might be a good time to dive into Marvel’s Avengers.

What is a PS5 upgrade?

Playing the PS4 version of Marvel’s Avengers using the PS5 backwards compatibility feature reduces loading times and improves frame rates, but Crystal Dynamics sees many other upgrades that come with the PS5 version of the game. doing. Although loading times are said to be significantly faster, the next-generation version will also run in native 4k with high-resolution textures, improved heroic and armor destruction, spatial audio, tactile feedback, and more.

A complete list of upgrades can be found below:

See the features and improvements coming to Marvel’s Avengers for PlayStation 5 on March 18th. Includes free upgrades for current owners to bring a redefined experience! pic.twitter.com/FN2zz2hqQ1

Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) February 22, 2021

What is an Xbox upgrade?

The Marvels Avengers Twitter account has not confirmed the Xbox upgrade specifications. This is probably not surprising given the PlayStation deal. At some point Spider-Man will be included in PlayStation as an exclusive playable character. However, keep in mind that Twitter user Lions launchtime shares this image, which seems to indicate the upgrade you can expect from an Xbox player, but it may not be official.

For Xbox player pic.twitter.com/icAu1xAtbC

Lion (@lionslunchtime) February 22, 2021

The specs shared in the image suggest that the Xbox Series X players will also enjoy the game with high resolution textures in native 4k, but the Series S players should do it in native 1440p resolution. .. Like the PS5, players on both Xbox platforms enjoy probabilistic screen space reflections, contact-aware sharpness, high-resolution translucency, improved ambient occlusion, and improved anisotropic texturing. You can do it. Don’t ask us what they mean.

The upgrade release date for Avengers Xbox and PS5 is March 18th.







