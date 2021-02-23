



Chicago, February 23, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -Google Premier Partner and cloud consultancy Cloudbakers made two strategic hires in February 2021. Chris Resch will join Cloudbakers as General Manager of Google Cloud Practice, and Ben Kessler will join. Participate as Chief Financial Officer.

Both Chris and Ben are veterans with extensive experience in cloud computing and building large professional services organizations. Chris recently helped cloud consultant Second Watch Scale, leading sales and professional services. Previously, Resch was Practice Manager at Amazon Web Services and was responsible for some of the first enterprise migrations to the public cloud.

Ben came to Cloudbakers from 7Summits to help build the country’s largest independent Salesforce consultancy and lead finance, HR / recruitment, and operations. Prior to 7Summits, Kessler worked at McKinsey & Company and Lincoln International.

Both executives have a track record of dynamic leadership and inclusion while helping cloud consultants grow quickly and effectively.

“We are delighted to be part of Cloudbakers at this incredible inflection point of the company’s strategic growth. Cloudbakers’ highly talented team, expanding offering set, and Google Cloud Platform tailwinds are excellent. We provide a great opportunity to build a business, and each of our customers creates a lighthouse for their technology, sales and distribution talent within the GCP ecosystem, “says Kessler.

“We were very fortunate to be able to participate in the rapid adoption of public clouds from the early days. What started as a means of migrating traditional data centers was an immediate key business differentiator and economic enabler. “It’s now,” said Resch. “Cloudbakers is in a unique position to help our customers achieve better business outcomes through Google Cloud’s focus, expertise and partnerships.”

Both of these strategic expansion positions will be reported directly to Cloudbakers CEO and Founder Mitch Greenwald. “Chris and Ben are a great addition to the star-studded team that wants to take us to the next level. They’re on this amazing journey from a bootstrapped startup. I am honored to have decided to participate until I became a true Northstar cloud consultant in the United States a few years ago. “

About Cloudbakers

Cloudbakers, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, has helped organizations successfully migrate, modernize, and adopt cloud technologies for nearly a decade. Being one of the few Google Cloud Premier partners, you can combine 50% technical skills with 50% human skills to integrate custom solutions with side-by-side support. Adopting and adapting to changing technologies makes a difference for any business here to help Cloudbakers. https://www.cloudbakers.com

Media contacts

Joel Hughes, Cloudbakers LLC, 312-280-6838, care @ cloudbakers.com

Source Cloudbakers LLC

