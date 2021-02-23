



Game nights usually include face-to-face gatherings using physical board games and playing cards, but the COVID-19 pandemic has upset our social life and moved these hangouts to the Internet. did. However, just because you can’t meet people in person doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it together. Read the introductory book on how to host a virtual game night.

How many people can you invite?

There are many free video chat services with options for large and small groups. Skype, Zoom and Google Meet all support up to 100 video chats at a time, but with different time limits. Skype has a 4-hour limit, and the free version of Zoom disconnects after 40 minutes. Google Meet is currently unlimited (up to 24 hours anyway), but so far it’s until March 31st. Otherwise, Google’s service limit is typically 60 minutes.

FaceTime allows up to 32 participants, but is only available on Apple devices. For cross-platform mobile chat, Google Duo also allows 32 participants.

Slack isn’t the most ideal option here as you can only join one-on-one video calls with a free tier (Standard, Plus, and Enterprise Grid plans support up to 15 people). However, the free version of Microsoft Teams typically supports up to 100 people, but thanks to COVID-19, it’s boosted to 300 people in a 24-hour session until further notifications.

Other chat platforms have also jumped into conversations with Facebook Senger and WhatsApp, allowing up to 50 people to join at one time.

Once configured, the game-focused Discord has all the video, chat, and screen sharing features you need. The company also temporarily raised the maximum call limit to 25 people.

How to share Screen Zoom

While using the phone works in a pinch, using a computer can make it easier to share your screen and give you more options to play with. Select a video platform, and when everyone is invited to the call, share your screen and start the game.

Screen sharing works the same for most apps. In Skype, the screen share button looks like two boxes, but keep in mind that this feature is only available in Chrome if you’re using a web app. If you don’t have Chrome, you need to download the Skype program.At zoom, the green at the bottom[画面共有]It is a button. You can share the entire screen, browsers, individual programs, or even documents or parts of the screen.

Google Meet screen sharing

Google Meet can share individual Chrome tabs, your entire desktop, or specific programs[プレゼント]There is a button. If you’re on a Discord video call[ビデオ/画面共有]Click the swap button to switch between video sharing and screen sharing.

The technical stuff got in the way, so here are some ways to use this setup to play games online with your friends.

Jackbox Party Pack

If you like Jackbox Party Pack games like Quiplash and Fibbage, you’ll be delighted to hear that you can play these titles remotely and own the game by yourself. Everyone participates in Video Hangouts and the game owner shares the screen. (The way to do that in Discord is:)

Participants will access jackbox.tv on their mobile device and enter the room code to join. Steam sells party packs for Windows or Mac, but some games such as Quiplash, Fibbage, Use Your Words, Drawful, and You Don’t KnowJack Trivia can be purchased separately.

Tabletop role-playing game

If you and your friends have regular Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, a simple video call may be sufficient. Set the video so that everyone can see each other. Gamemasters share their screens so anyone can track game statistics together. If you need dice, there are many simulator sites.

For a more robust experience, or if you’re just starting out with pen and paper role-playing, virtual desktop applications like Roll20 and Fantasy Grounds provide support materials such as character sheets, dice rolls, maps, and rulebooks. To do.

Desktop simulator

Another popular option is Tabletop Simulator. This usually costs $ 19.99 on Steam and provides players with sandbox-style simulations for desktop games. The game supports many popular (and lesser-known) publishers, but also offers game-making tools and RPG kits with tile sets, miniatures, and more. It also comes with 15 classic games such as chess, dominoes and mahjong. Up to 10 people can play in voice chat and text chat. Please note that this is a simulator rather than a real game, so it doesn’t explain how to play it. On the plus side, the physics of the game allows you to do whatever you want by flipping the game board over, even if you lose.

As a free option, Tabletopia offers many of the same features.

Home party

Houseparty, a popular social video platform, can bring together eight people to play some party games built into the app. Click the dice icon in the app to access popular games such as Uno and Heads Up! You can also karaoke, take trivia quizzes, and check out some words and drawing games. These games are free to use, but there are also paid decks for trivia quizzes.

Houseparty iOS and Android apps also integrate with Fortnite on PC and PlayStation.Tap the hand icon, then tap the gear[設定]Open. Tap Fortnite Mode Options and select Connect Fortnite to connect to your Epic Games account.

Board game

Online board games avoid the problem that everyone needs to be in the same room to play, but keep in mind that in most cases everyone needs to own the game. Monopoly allows you to play with your friends on PC, mobile and consoles, but reviewers point out that the app may be a bit buggy. A more reliable choice for your PC might be The Game of Life or Clue, which has better reviews.

You can also buy less familiar games such as Axis & Allies 1942 Online, Carcassone, Mysterium, Race for the Galaxy, and Ticket to Ride. Or try the board game bundle. Browse them in the board games section of Steam.

Risk: Global Domination (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

If you don’t want to spend money, Risk: Global Domination is an online version of a classic board game that you can play for free on your PC. Catan pioneers have a free version on Steam, which has been reported to be very buggy. Catan’s website has web apps that are worth a try. Once you have created a profile and added each other as friends, you will be able to start the game.

Pogo.com has a collection of free web-based board games such as Scrabble, Monopoly, Risk, and Trivial Pursuit. Each game has a waiting room where you can add friends from Facebook. Elsewhere, there is a very simplified version of the codename, but it’s free. There is also a .io version of Secret Hitler. Set up a private room and share the URL with your friends.

Card game Uno (Image: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for a card game to play with your friends, you can use the paid version of Uno on Steam, but it’s free to play on iOS and Android.

You can play Rummikub directly on the official website. Just create a private room and invite your friends on Facebook. Card Against Humanity has a free .io version of the game where you can create private rooms and share URLs directly.

If you’re looking for something a little more exciting, Magic: The Gathering Arena is free on Windows and allows classic card game players to face it in a direct challenge. If you’re a Hearthstone player, you can fight your friends in a duel. Fans of the Elder Scrolls series can try The Elder Scrolls: Legends for free on all platforms. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game offers a casual play mode where you can face off against your friends.

No matter which game you choose, turn it into a makeshift tournament with your paired friends on the same call. The winner then proceeds to determine the winner of the Game Night.

Co-op video game overheating! 2 (Image: Nintendo)

Video games may be an easy way to spend time alone in isolation, but it can also turn a suitable co-op party game or social simulator into a fun online game night. Cooperative games that are easiest to play are titles such as Keep Talking, Nobody Explodes, and Spaceteam. Both are available on mobile. These titles are intended to be played in the same room for maximum effect, but work in a pinch of video calls.

Although overcooked, there are many other traditional PC and console games that offer co-op mode for one to four players. 2 and Don’t Starve Together are especially suitable for gamers of all kinds. For something less focused, Stardew Valley has a multiplayer mode that allows you and your friends to maintain the farm. Animal Crossing: Switch’s new horizon allows your friends to visit your island, making it a good game to hang out with on video calls. (There is also a hint for that.)

Competitive multiplayer video game image: Epic Games

If you’re interested in something competitive on your PC or console, it’s a great way for Battle Royale shooters to play with you. Popular free play titles these days include Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. If you’re new to this genre, here are some tips to get you started with Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PUBG.

The shooter may dominate the space, but don’t stop there. For example, Tetris 99 is exclusive to Switch Online and has a great team battle mode. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout also offers a fun take in battle royale style.

For those who are still looking for something a bit lighter, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics offers dozens of popular board and card games.

Before setting up Game Night, make sure everyone is using a robust internet connection. PlayStation and Xbox players must subscribe to PlayStation Network and Xbox Live, respectively, if they want to play with their friends online. Similarly, Switch players must sign up for the Switch Online service before interacting with other players.

Trivia Quiz Night

If you and a group of friends regularly attend a local trivia quiz night, consider experiencing it online. Many trivia quiz hosts are migrating to social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. For example, the NYC Trivia League regularly hosts trivia nights on Instagram Live.

If you’re looking for something a little more mobile-friendly, HQ Trivia is on iOS and Android. The popular trivia quiz app was temporarily shut down in early 2020, but revived early in the pandemic. The app doesn’t work as a multiplayer game, but getting everyone involved in Zoom Chat makes things more fun.

Jeopardy! For fans of, the game version for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 allows you to play online multiplayer together. Before investing, set up a video Hangouts and make sure everyone has access to online play.

