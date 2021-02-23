Titanium and 3D Printing: The Future of Medical Implants? -Med-Tech Innovation





Harald Kissel, R & D Manager at Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, shares insights into how titanium powder and AM are revolutionizing the manufacture of medical implants.

In 1891, Professor Themistocles Glck performed the first hip arthroplasty using a ball-and-socket joint made of ivory. Since then, medical implant technology has advanced, and recent developments in laminated molding (AM) and material technology have made custom 3D printed implants possible.

The adult human body has 206 bones, all of which have the important function of providing structural support and protecting our vital organs. Because bone has important work, damaged bone can have a serious impact on a patient’s health and quality of life.

Limited treatment

If the bone is severely damaged and heals and does not function properly, a medical implant should be inserted. This is especially true for serious accidents that destroy areas of complex treatment, such as the skull and spine.

Multiple medical appointments are typically required to create an implant that meets the needs of the patient. Waiting for an implant this long can be incredibly uncomfortable when damaged bone can cause pain in the patient, reduce mobility and affect lifestyle.

It may seem like a long wait to the patient, but in reality the design process has been speeded up to relieve the patient more quickly, but this is a suboptimal implant that is not tailored to their body Bring. In the case of skull damage, this may also mean that the patient is wearing a mesh implant. It is weak and may be inaccurate.

Disruptive technology

Fortunately, AM and titanium powders have made it possible to produce medical implants for measurement that are biocompatible and seamlessly fit to the body. Advances in 3D printing have even made it possible to make carbon copies using our own skull anatomical data.

Titanium has excellent properties because it withstands corrosion while exhibiting strength, light weight, and biocompatibility. AM with titanium powder allows you to quickly create complex, custom-made implant designs with shapes not possible with other manufacturing technologies.

Accurate placement of metal powder makes it possible to manufacture lightweight structures that reduce material waste. AM is considered a disruptive technology in the medical field and provides patients with life-changing solutions.

Custom designs are created using computed tomography (CT) scans. This is an imaging technique that uses X-ray measurements taken from different angles to generate tomographic images of the body. This technique is welcomed as a way to look inside the body without surgery, surpassing other medical implant design methods.

Sandvik manufactures its own Osprey titanium powder at its powder factory in Sandviken, Sweden, and received ISO 13485: 2016 medical certification in the summer of 2020. The powder is currently approved for use in the manufacture of additives for medical applications.

Breakthrough research

A fully automated manufacturing process at the Sandviks factory guarantees reliable titanium powder quality. In-house metallurgical capabilities allow Sandvik to develop alloys, research alloys, and tailor materials to their intended use.

Sandvik is participating in an innovative research project in the medical 3D printing sector with the Swiss M4M Center in Switzerland, a public-private partnership initiated by the Swiss government. The project aims to build and certify a complete end-to-end production line for medical applications such as implants.

This will advance medical 3D printing and enable the design and manufacture of bespoke implants at the forefront of technology in a fast and cost-effective manner. Sandvik offers its key expertise in facilitating the initiative. The joint venture aims to revolutionize medical devices and benefit the lives of thousands of people.

Ivory is no longer used as a medical implant material, but since then the options available to patients have been limited. Fortunately, 3D-printed implants are becoming a viable option for patients with life-changing injuries. The development of titanium powder and AM has enabled custom implants to quickly provide superior implant designs for patients with bone damage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos