Gran Turismo 7 and PlayStation 5’s beloved racing sim lags behind 2022

This is a shame as someone who has worked hard to win the PlayStation 5 in anticipation of the next iteration of my favorite racing franchise. On Tuesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said in an interview with GQ that Gran Turismo 7-I’m taking a big sigh of writing this-is late.

Not only late this year, but until sometime in 2022. “The GT7 will move from 2021 to 2022 due to the impact of Covid-related production challenges,” Ryan told the magazine. “This is a dynamic and changing situation as the pandemic continues, and some important aspects of game production have slowed over the past few months.”

Sony Interactive didn’t immediately return the roadshow’s request for comment on the delay, but due to the pandemic, it was a similar song and dance in many well-known video games in recent months. Ryan has promised to share details as soon as the GT7 release date becomes available. However, it seems that more than a year has passed since the racing simulator installed in PS5.

The game made its first debut at Sony’s live stream event in June this year. At this event, developer Polyphony Digital and its leading actor, Kazunori Yamauchi, provided a spectacular trailer and in-game footage. He pointed out that the last time he saw a traditional numbered GT game was nearly seven years ago, which was a welcome bullying. Gran Turismo Sports has since tried to fill the classic experience with a variety of results. It’s certainly not a bad game, but the sect has led the racing simulator in a more esports-focused direction.

But if Cyberpunk 2077’s catastrophic launch blunder is a template, it’s best not to rush the game with the promised epic proportions. The GT series is always known for its attention to detail, so if anything, you can rest assured that the PD crew is working hard to make a great title.

