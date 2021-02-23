Did you sign up for the app through Apple? How to unregister on your iPhone, iPad, or PC





If you pay for the app via your iPhone or iPad, you can easily unsubscribe, whether it’s an expired free trial, Apple’s own app, or a third-party service. This process is quick and convenient, but you need to know where to go and which button to press. To cancel your subscription from your iPhone, iPad, or computer:

Unregister on iPhone or iPad

To view and cancel your subscription via iOS or iPad OS[設定]Go to, tap your username,[サブスクリプション]Choose. Here you can view active and expired subscriptions.

Tap the active subscription you want to cancel, then tap[サブスクリプションのキャンセル](Or[無料トライアルのキャンセル])Tap.[確認]Tap to complete. Your subscription will continue until the next billing cycle.

If you are still continuing your free trial, your account will be closed immediately. If you have a free or discounted trial subscription, cancel it at least 24 hours before the trial period ends. If you do not cancel, your subscription may automatically renew before the cancellation is processed.

When you subscribe to your app, Apple will generate a random subscriber ID that is unique to you and your developer. If you cancel your app subscription and don’t resubscribe within 180 days, your subscriber ID will be reset.

If you change your mind about your subscription before or after the expiration date, tap the subscription you want to take home and select a payment option. If your app offers multiple subscription options, choose the one you want. Review your changes and resubscribe.

Unsubscribe from the App Store

You can also cancel your subscription from the device’s App Store. Open the App Store app and tap the profile icon in the upper right. On the account page,[サブスクリプション]Tap and select the active subscription you want to cancel.

[サブスクリプションのキャンセル]Tap the link to confirm your decision. The subscription will then be canceled and access will be revoked at the end of the billing cycle. If you wish to resubscribe, the service will remain listed and you will be presented with various subscription options.

Cancel Apple Music

If you want to cancel Apple Music, you can cancel it from the Apple Music app. To do this, open Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad.At the bottom[今すぐ聞く]Tap the icon, then tap the profile icon in the upper right corner.[アカウント]On the page[サブスクリプションの管理]Tap the link. afterwards,[サブスクリプションの編集]You can cancel or change your subscription on the page. You can unregister from your Android device using a similar method.

Unregister on macOS Catalina or Big Sur

If you’re running macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur, you can cancel your subscription from System Preferences. Click the Apple ID icon[システム環境設定]Select, then click the Apple ID icon.[メディアと購入]Select and[サブスクリプション]Next to[管理]Click the button.

[サブスクリプション]In the window, find the subscription you want to cancel and next to it[編集]Click the link.[サブスクリプションのキャンセル]Click the button to confirm the cancellation and[完了]Click.

Unsubscribe from the Mac App Store

On Mac, you can also go directly to the App Store to cancel or manage your app’s subscription. Open the App Store app and click your account name in the lower left corner of the window. In the account window[情報の表示]Click the link.

[アカウント情報]Scroll to the bottom of the screen[管理]Go to the section.[サブスクリプション]Next to[管理]Click the link.Next to the app subscription you want to cancel[編集]Click the link. On the next screen,[サブスクリプションのキャンセル]Click the button to confirm the cancellation.

Unsubscribe from iTunes

You can also cancel your subscription in iTunes if you’re using a Windows computer or haven’t updated to macOS Catalina or Big Sur on your Mac yet. Open iTunes, click Accounts> View My Account, and enter your Apple ID password to view your account information.

Scroll to the bottom of your account page and next to your subscription settings[管理]Click the link.Next to the subscription you want to cancel[編集]Click the link.

[サブスクリプションの編集]On the page[サブスクリプションをキャンセルする]Click the button. A message pops up confirming that you want to cancel your subscription.[確認]Click the button.

Unregister by email

If you saved the confirmation email you received when you first subscribed to the app, you can access the required subscription window by email. In the email, click the link to confirm your subscription.[サブスクリプションの編集]A window will pop up that allows you to confirm and cancel your subscription.

