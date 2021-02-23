Google Docs makes it easy to find comments with new badges





“We hope these improvements will allow us to quickly move to important comments and conversations and take action, making collaboration easier,” Google wrote in a blog post.

The maker of Google Docs, one of the most popular and free word processors available online, has made it easier for users to find comments and take action on important comments and conversations. Software makers that are also part of Google’s Google Docs Editors suite have introduced new badges. New badges in Google Docs allow users to identify new and unread comments. All the user has to do is move the cursor over the comment and see the word “new” pop up next to the comment.

Here’s everything you need to know about changes to Google Docs.

1. With this update, users will now see a blue dot highlighting new comment activity since the last time the document was viewed.

2. When the user hovers over the blue dot, a new banner will also be displayed. This only happens if the comment has never been read by the user before.

3. Google has also added a new filtering option to the comment history dialog to allow users to sort their comments by three types. When displaying action items associated with a comment thread, all comments are for displaying all comments, and the last is resolved.

4. New features will be gradually rolled out to the Rapid Release domain. Scheduled release domain rollouts will begin on March 15, 2021.

5. New features are available to customers in Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits. The same is true for users with personal Google accounts.

