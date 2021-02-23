GIANT Health expanded in 2021. Announcement of European Health-Tech Innovation Week





European HealthTech Week is a five-day hybrid conference and exhibition held from May 17th to 21st, 2009 in Europe’s leading healthcare innovation region.

London, United Kingdom, United Kingdom, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/-GIANT Health expanded to 2021. Announcement of European Health-Tech Innovation Week

Organized by GIANT Health, European Health-Tech Innovation Week will be held from May 17-21, 2021 and will be five one-day hybrid conferences and exhibitions across Europe’s leading healthcare innovation region. By introducing and advocating for the best healthcare innovations in Europe, we are successfully driving improved healthcare outcomes and business collaboration.

Participating cities are Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Liverpool, Paris and Stockholm. Each day’s festival is a physical and virtual form, valuable face-to-face and virtual networking and promotion throughout the European healthcare technology community, including businesses, investors, government agencies, scientists, and scientists. Provides opportunities, learning, and collaboration. Scholar. The virtual / fully digital elements of the event enable businesses around the world to achieve strong collaboration and engagement.

A one-day conference and trade show to showcase the latest innovations in healthcare technology. Every day is hosted on a unique virtual event technology platform that will be open to remote participants from around the world. We defend the best of these countries for benchmarking international best practices, including a highly successful inbound trade mission program. COVID-19’s international best practices for hygiene and social distance are maintained at our face-to-face events. For further restrictions by COVID-19, the event is fully virtualized.

Join us at European Health-Tech Innovation Week! Subscribers are offered a special promo code that saves up to 25%: EIN25

Find out more and get discount tickets: https: //www.giant.health/european-health-tech-innovation-week

For media inquiries, please contact Olga @ GIANT.health.

About GIANT Health: “Europe’s Largest and Most Valuable Annual Festival of Medical Innovation”-Financial Times

The GIANT (Global Innovation and New Technology) Health Event is a must-see innovation festival with over 25 conferences, 450 speakers, immersive workshops, and Beanstalks (a global startup contest for prizes). Our vision is to improve the health and well-being of people around the world by promoting healthcare innovation and supporting healthcare entrepreneurs. In 2021, we will host two events aimed at creating opportunities to connect people who would otherwise have crossed the road. GIANT also serves the global health technology community with weekly email newsletters, biweekly live TV shows, and weekly podcasts.

Giant Health Intro

