The latest Android update allows you to schedule text, password protect, and more – TechCrunch





Google today announced the following set of features for Android: This includes new password checking tools, how to schedule text, screen reader TalkBack, maps, assistants, and other improvements to products such as Android Auto. This Spring 2021 release is the latest in a series of small update bundles similar to iOS’point releases’, adding new features to Android outside the big update cycle.

On the security side, this update integrates a feature called password checkup on devices running Android 9 and above to warn you about previously published passwords in use.

This feature works with Autofill with Google, which allows you to quickly log in to apps and other services on Android. With autofill, Password Checkup now checks your credentials against a list of known compromised passwords and tells you if your credentials appear in that list and what to do about it.

You can also go to Google’s password manager page from the prompt. On this page you can see similar issues with all other auto-filled passwords stored.

Autofill must be enabled to use this feature. ([設定]>[システム]>[言語と入力]>[詳細設定]so,[自動入力]Tap.[Google]Tap to make sure the settings are enabled. )

The new messaging feature that deploys this update is to see profile text messages that are considering switching to Android, one of the most sought after features since SMS was invented, the ability to schedule text. I can do it.

With Android’s new schedule sending feature, you can pre-compose a message at any time and schedule it to be sent later at the right time. This is especially useful if you have friends, family, colleagues, or colleagues in other time zones who are hesitant to sleep or enjoy family time after work. It’s also useful for those who remember well that they intended to send text at midnight or when it was too late to send a message.

To use this feature, enter the text as you normally would, hold down the send button, and select the date and time to deliver the message. You need the latest version of the Android Messages app to use this feature.

Another key feature in this Android release is to make an Android screen reader called TalkBack easier to use for visually impaired and visually impaired users. Today’s TalkBack allows users to navigate their devices with voice and gestures to read, write, send emails, share social media, order deliveries, and more.

The updated version (TalkBack 9.1) includes 12 new multi-finger gestures for interacting with the app and performing common actions such as selecting and editing text, controlling media, and getting help. It will be like. Google says it works on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 3 and above.

Google has also responded to user feedback on Talkback’s misleading multi-menu system, returning to the single-menu system users wanted. This single menu adapts to the context while providing consistent access to the most common features.

Other TalkBack improvements include new gestures such as swiping up and down to access over 25 voice commands, allowing users to skim pages, read headlines only, listen word by word, and even letter by letter. Includes new read controls that you can.

Users can also add or remove options from the TalkBack menu or read controls to further customize the interface to suit their needs. In addition, TalkBack’s Braille keyboard has added support for Arabic and Spanish.

The Spring update also adds minor improvements to Maps, Assistants, and Android Auto.

The map will be in dark mode. is this,[設定]>[テーマ]Enable as default in, then[常にダークテーマ]Choose.

In the Google Assistant update, in the assistant settings[画面のロック]You can use this feature when your smartphone is locked or away by turning on and saying “Hey Google” when needed.

According to Google, the new card that appears when the phone is locked is easier to read at a glance.

And finally, Android Auto will include custom wallpapers and voice-launched games such as trivia quizzes and “Jeopardy!”. You can request it with the “Hey Google” command.

The launch screen also has shortcuts for accessing contacts and using assistants to complete tasks such as checking the weather and adjusting the thermostat. Cars with a wider screen can access split-screen views with Google Maps on one side and media controls on the other.

Google says Android Auto features will be rolled out “in the next few days” on mobile phones running Android 6.0 and above and will work in compatible cars.

