PeriGen’s innovative perinatal technology supports phrases that encourage the actions of the US Surgeon President to improve maternal health.





Cary, NC, February 23, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Because it is dedicated to producing safer and happier results for mothers and babies, PeriGen today said its technology is recommended by US surgeons: Make sure you are in line with and support your strategic direction. A general phrase that encourages recent actions to improve mothers’ health.

“One of the strategies highlighted in this recent statement is innovation, which means using technology as an innovative approach to improving the health of pregnant women,” said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen. I will. “Our PeriWatch Vigilance solution provides healthcare systems and hospitals with the opportunity to respond to phrases that drive the actions of the US Surgeon President. This statement states that innovations such as mobile or computer-based applications will help pregnant mothers’ health. It also suggests that it may improve management. We commend and support the Surgeon’s call for action. ”

The United States suffers from unacceptable maternal morbidity and mortality. A 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study shows that two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. Factors include fluctuations in clinical practice patterns and data limitations that impede surveillance and research (DHHS, 2020). In fact, changes in clinical practice patterns are considered an important issue.

To address these issues, the President of the United States Surgeon announced in December 2020 an important action plan to reduce maternal mortality and inequality. The announcement includes a bitter statement that “pregnant women’s morbidity and mortality are at stake and too long” and “national health depends on mother’s health.”

The plan also includes the ambitious goal of making the United States one of the safest birthing countries in the world. Achievement of this vision includes all women, regardless of race, ethnicity, social and economic status.

“PeriGen is already at the forefront of answering this action-promoting phrase,” says Sappern. “Our innovative automatic early warning system, PeriWatch Vigilance, is designed to monitor both mothers and babies and notify patient care teams of the progression of a deteriorating condition. Supporting action calls. And are ready to provide advanced technology to promote safe clinical practice. Sideways. “

PeriGen offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis capabilities to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by experienced OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen creates the PeriWatch platform, which provides consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data, facilitating human awareness and communication of pressing issues at work. With PeriWatch, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation.

