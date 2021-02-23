Some Fortnite players have won 1,000 V-Bucks





Epic Games

Since the introduction of V-Bucks around the time Fortnite was released, V-Bucks has been an important part of the game, as all the cool cosmetics that came out had to be purchased using them.

You had to buy them all the time while playing the battle royale part of the game, but the save the world players were able to get them by completing the quests. But not everything was as it is over there.

In 2019, Epic changed the way booty llamas work in Save the World, instead of randomizing them to “X-ray” llamas. This will give you an idea of ​​what you will get before you buy.

“We believe it’s important that the llama you buy has what you want, and that you can get great items just by logging in and playing,” Epic said at the time.

Fortnite isn’t the only game that has shifted out of the loot box over the years, but there are still some games with them.

As part of the settlement, players will be given 1,000 V-Bucks and you may be one of these eligible players. Even if you are not one of the qualified players, you may still be facing great surprises.

How to charge V-Bucks

Drop 1000 V-Bucks on the accounts of all players around the world who have purchased the random item Loot Llama at STW before discontinuing the offer. No action required. If you purchased this item, you should see V-Bucks in your account in the next few days https://t.co/l4VR5MTZl9

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

The easiest way to make sure you get V-Bucks is to log in to the game and request your own V-Bucks.

This only applies to players who have purchased a random Loot Llama in Save the World, so if you’ve never played that mode, you won’t get anything.

Epic says you should see additional V-Bucks in your account in the next few days. This is the result of a lawsuit in the United States, but Epic said it will reward affected players around the world for V-Bucks.

Curiously, players who haven’t purchased Loot Llama may be lucky because they have free V-Bucks.

Epic is starting to roll out 1,000 V-Bucks to all players!

Players who have never purchased Rootrama in the past will also receive 1,000 V-Bucks! pic.twitter.com/rglIhOhspC

–ShiinaBR-Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 22, 2021

There are no additional actions you need to take as a player other than logging in for a day and seeing your V-Bucks increase by 1,000. This is enough to pick up a new emote, pickaxe, or one of the cheaper outfits you’ll see in the item shop.

The benefits of Rocket League players

Following the same footsteps as Fortnite, if you are also a Rocket League player, you may be eligible to receive 1,000 Rocket League credits as a result of this proceeding.

All you have to do is log in to the Rocket League to see if you have your free credit collection. Players who purchase a random “crate” loot box will be eligible, so if that’s you, there’s a reward waiting for you in the next few days.

Again, this only appeals to long-time players who have purchased randomized items in either Fortnite or the Rocket League. The rewards remain the same for both methods, so it doesn’t matter how many llamas or loot boxes you’ve purchased over the years.

Something like Fortnite can be rewarded anyway, even though you’ve never bought a loot box.

Read Next: Added Fortnite Vaults Flint-Knock Pistol, Fan-Favorite Gun







