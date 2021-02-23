XPO’s intermediary technology gives shippers a flexible solution





Last year it was difficult for many, but it also sheds light on innovation. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) was one of the companies that helped usher in a new era of FreightTech innovation, but it didn’t happen on its own. Communication is the key to innovation, which means that transportation and logistics companies need to interact and listen to their shipping partners.

Jake Schnell, vice president of business development at XPO Logistics, explained that he is always in talks with customers. Today, everything that happened between the pandemic and the storm was always listening to our customers’ needs and helping them adapt to the changing market.

According to Schnell, XPO consistently listens to three core themes: flexibility, visibility and creativity.

Did Schnell appear in Freight Waves WHAT THE TRUCK? !! ?? We’ll talk with Dooner and The Dude on Friday to help customers work on these themes, what XPO has done, and will continue to do so.

Watch: Jake Kouchner Explains XPO’s Solution

By developing solutions based in part on these conversations, shippers themselves can innovate with XPO and keep their supply chains running efficiently. Schnell highlighted some of the solutions offered by XPO. These include:

Guaranteed capacity. XPO’s intermediary carrier network allows cargo to move and provides XPO with a large amount of capacity by passing through dedicated lanes or leveraging the assets of other XPO business units as needed. Real-time pricing. XPO uses dynamic pricing algorithms to monitor and proactively respond to market changes. By integrating with the shipper, charges are deployed through API technology. Schnell noted that XPO API estimates increased 45% in the previous quarter. Flex fleet program. Drop trailers provide customers with flexible and scalable shipping options.

According to Schnell, we listen to your supply chain challenges and use their capabilities to come up with great ways to solve those challenges. If you are a shipper and are looking for size, scale and technology, we should discuss. We can provide capacity and service when you need it most.

When it comes to technology, XPO may be best known on the XPO Connect platform. Launched in 2018, the digital freight market will be used by shippers to track and track shipments, get quotes and manage spending at XPO. Schnell emphasized that in nearly 90% of XPO’s brokerage orders, some of the transactions are automated. This automation is accelerating and ultimately saves the shipper’s time.

He said we have a lot of expertise in carriers and shippers, especially in unpredictable environmental adaptations and changes in demand as we see today. With Connect, we were able to keep track of cargo status in real time, track up-to-date deliveries, and offer more cost-effective and faster shipping.

However, technology can only handle some processes. The other part of the equation is the people involved. According to Schnell, XPO has made a strategic decision to hire a team to take advantage of the technology while at the bottom of the market. As demand recovered and the environment became harsher, we were in a strong position to help our customers find capacity. This is why XPO is known as one of the most agile intermediaries in North America.

XPO continues to update and improve the XPO Connect platform, providing additional data, visibility options, and the ability to support growing businesses navigating market ups and downs. We listen to our customers, work as a team to create solutions and execute those plans. That’s what our customers expect and promise to offer them.

