



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.12 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is: Season 2 begins with Black Ops Cold War. This update includes all the new content for multiplayer and zombies. However, Season 2 will not officially start from 9 pm to 11 pm (Pacific Standard Time) on February 24th, so new content will not be accessible until then. This update weighs about 11GB and is currently deployed on all platforms. All the new features in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Update 1.12 are here.

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.12 Patch Note

This update includes all the new content for Black Ops Cold War Season 2. There are currently no official patch notes, but Treyarch will provide a list of changes once the update is officially released. So far, there’s everything that has been confirmed to come in Season 2.

4 New Operators Naga (Warsaw Agreement) Maxis (NATO) Wolf (NATO) Rivas (NATO) 6 New Weapons FARA83 Assault Rifle LC10S MG Machete E Tool R1 Shadow Hunter Crossbow ZRG20mm Sniper Rifle Zombie expansion guided by a whole new outbreak experience In the next chapter of the story of the Dark Ether, the agents of the rifle are taken deep into the heart of Russia, where they fight to overcome the greatest challenges ever. Welcome to the Outbreak: A whole new and massive zombie experience like no other! Various parts of the Ural Mountains have recently become the source of dark odes as Requiem continues to lag behind in the arms race with the Omega Group. There are new opportunities to study the Dark Aether and advance the Requiem agenda. You and three fellow agents complete a deadly experiment that rarely survives. New Field Upgrade: When Frenzied Guard is activated, all enemies will immediately target Frenzied Guard users for a short period of time. During that time, only armor is damaged. This can be a game changer if the fellow operator is surrounded by the undead masses. They turn their attention to armed saviors from those at risk. New Ammo Mods: Shatter Blast The Pack-a-Punch machines and Elemental Pops now include the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, which deals explosive damage to all bullets. Each bullet explodes, dealing additional explosive damage and also gives you the chance to destroy the affected armor. Two new skills You can upgrade all your skills to Tier IV and V with the help of the sophisticated and perfect Aetherium Crystal agent of the two new Aetherium Crystal types of Requiem. 4 Multiplayer Map Apocalypse (6v6) Goroba (Multiteam) Mansion (2v2, 3v3) Miami Strike (6v6) New Multiplayer Mode Gun Game (FFA) Stockpile (6v6) Hardpoint (Multiteam) Trades Core Streak New Tools: Death Machine Vehicle: Sedan Vehicle: Light Truck If Season 1 is the same as when the new Prestige level started, the Season Level will be reset to 1 at the start of Season 2 and progress will resume from the highest Prestige level previously achieved. Will be done. New Warzone Interesting Points In addition to Season 2 Black Ops Cold Warwithin’s new weapons and operators, and a new loot pool, Warzone offers new shocking points of interest to explore and traditional Battle Royale formulas. Receives two rocking modes. New Game Mode: Exfiltration Circle It’s about time the Chopper arrives before the collapse is completely closed. During the Exfiltration Battle Royale, your mobile radio will ring and you’ll be online somewhere in Verdansk. Operators who secure this radio and hold it for sufficient time will automatically win their game (or their squad in non-solo mode). To ensure their expulsion by books, anyone who has a radio as if they were under the Most Wanted Contract (also known as HVT or High Value Target). Marked on the Tac map, all operators have how long current radio owners have until they win. Except for this new victory condition, the same battle royale rules apply. If no one gets an early exile on the radio, expect the circle to collapse and the winner to be determined by the standing of the last operator or squad. New Game Mode: Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme Rebirth Island’s high octane respawn-enabled Resurgence mode will be extreme during Season 2 and will increase the maximum number of players in Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme mode for a limited time. Up to 90 players will stop by Rebirth Island to eliminate all the last members of the enemy squad and fight enthusiastically to prevent the chances of revenge for the second, third, and even fourth.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Waris is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. For more information on this update, please visit the official Call of Duty site.

