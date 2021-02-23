Mozilla announces “Total Cookie Protection” in Firefox 86 for Mac





Mozilla today launched the latest privacy feature in Firefox 86 called “Total Cookie Protection” for Mac, Windows, Linux and more. The new privacy option creates a separate cookie jar for each website you visit to prevent cross-site scripting.

Mozilla today detailed a security blog about what’s new in Firefox.

Our new feature, Total Cookie Protection, works by maintaining a separate cookie jar for each website you visit. Whenever a website or third-party content embedded in a website stores a cookie in your browser, that cookie is limited to the cookie jar assigned to that website and should be shared with other websites. You can not.

The new security feature is part of Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) strict mode. However, cross-site tracking exceptions are supported.

In addition, Total Cookie Protection makes limited exceptions to cross-site cookies that are required for purposes other than tracking, such as those used by popular third-party login providers. Total Cookie Protection grants the provider permission to use cross-site cookies specifically for the site you are currently visiting, only if it detects that you intend to use the provider. These temporary exceptions provide strong privacy protection without affecting your browsing experience.

Total Cookie Protection will be available after Mozilla released Supercookie Protections on Firefox 85 in January. “The combination of these features will prevent websites from tagging browsers and eliminate the most popular cross-site tracking technology,” said a nonprofit organization.

You can read Mozilla’s developer documentation here for a technical breakdown of how Total Cookie Protection works.

Firefox is a free download for Mac (including Windows, Linux and Chrombook).

Apple has incorporated cross-site tracking protection into Safari for Mac and iOS, which first appeared in macOS Mojave and iOS 12. And, of course, since then, Apple has further restricted device tracking with the next AdTracking Transparency feature released in iOS 14. Early spring. “

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos