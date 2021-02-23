Google Expands Controversial Pilot Project Using Patient Data





More than a year after facing widespread criticism of the patient data sharing arrangement with hospital chain Ascension, Google announced new details and names for its core partnership products on Tuesday.

This tool (a type of Google search for electronic medical records) is called Care Studio and will be available to approximately 250 clinicians in pilot mode. Software that allows clinicians to search a series of patient health records without having to know exactly where to look. Similar to the traditional Google search bar, this tool aims to automatically generate a response when a doctor enters it internally to get relevant clinical information faster and easier.

Sign up for STAT + to unlock this article and enjoy the first 30 days for free!

Let’s get started What is it?

STAT + is STAT’s premium subscription service for detailed coverage and analysis of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, policies and life sciences. The award-winning team covers Wall Street news, policy development in Washington, early scientific advances and clinical trials, and the medical turmoil since Silicon Valley.

What is included? Daily Reports and Analysis The Most Comprehensive Industry Newsletter with a Powerful Team of Reporters Subscriber-Only Newsletter Daily Newsletter STAT + Conversations Weekly Leading Reporters and Industry Opportunities for live video conversations with experts Industry-only events Premium access to subscriber-only networking events nationwide Best reporters in the industry Industry leaders, profiles, premiums such as the industry’s most trusted and connected newsrooms Exclusive interview with the tool CRISPR tracker.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos