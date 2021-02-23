Gutenberg Technology Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award





Gutenberg Technology (GT), the provider of the best end-to-end content management platform, today announced that it has been selected as a recipient of the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

GT’s innovative end-to-end content management and delivery platform streamlines, enhances, and automates the publishing process, allowing clients to focus on creating compelling content and meaningful experiences for student learners. Instead of allocating time, people, and other resources to low-level operational tasks, platform users can focus on higher value-added tasks such as content creation and curation. The idea is simple. Educational publishers need content flexibility and product agility to meet the demands of today’s learners.

“It’s exciting to see the types of innovations happening at edtech that will transform the way learners of all levels, including K12, higher education and professional skills, engage in learning content. Gjergj Demiraj, President and CEO of GT, said:

An important challenge facing education companies is how to mitigate current risks, optimize current opportunities, and at the same time try to innovate in the medium to long term. Historically, one often sacrificed the other, but the GT platform makes that subtle balance much more manageable.

Gustav Garzon, Vice President of Products at GT, said:

Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group, said: “We are excited to honor GT as it is one of the organizations that leads this responsibility and supports human progress.”

Organizations around the world have submitted recent innovations for consideration at the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were reviewed by a selected group of business leaders and executives who volunteered for the time and expertise to grade their submissions.

About Gutenberg Technology

Gutenberg Technology (GT) transforms the way content is created, reused, and distributed on a large scale. The company’s end-to-end content management platform allows organizations to create and distribute print and digital content from within a single workflow, reducing time-to-market and lower costs. The world’s largest publishers, certification bodies and universities are leveraging GT to transform legacy content into new and engaging educational products. For more information, please visit www.gutenberg-technology.com, or visit LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and outstanding performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by experienced and knowledgeable executives. Your organization’s unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies that outperform their peers.

