Samsung One UI 3.1 released-check out all the new features





One UI 3.1’s single-take feature allows you to take a variety of photos with a single shutter press.

Samsung

Samsung began rolling out the latest One UI 3.1 software update to some regions last week, adding new features to the Galaxy S21 phone series, including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip. Introduced to the device of.

Samsung does not use stock Android software, but instead incorporates its own design. In the early days of the Galaxy Phone, it was called the TouchWiz and was highly criticized by reviewers. In late 2018, Samsung announced the One UI, which aims to make it easier for users to navigate their mobile phones. The third generation of software arrived in December with Android 11.

One UI 3.1 includes the following new features: All of these are already available on the Galaxy S21 phone.

Enhanced Single Take: The updated single take feature for phone cameras allows you to capture multiple images and video clips with the push of a single shutter button. This feature was released on the Galaxy S20, but the S21 line has had more effect. Object Eraser: New intelligent photo editing tool cuts out unwanted parts of your photos without manual editing. Multi-microphone recording: Record audio from both your mobile phone and connected. At the same time, Bluetooth devices improve audio and video quality. Comfortable Eye Shield: This new setting automatically adjusts the blue light emitted by your mobile phone based on your time zone. It can be enabled from the quick settings panel. Private Sharing: This feature allows you to share encrypted files, set data permissions and expiration dates, and allow read-only access.

For more information, check out how OneUI widgets overlap with iPhone 12 widgets, and CNET’s Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra reviews.

Currently playing: Watch this: Check out the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its Bonker camera

9:22

Check out the latest news and the best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

CNET’s Shara Tibken contributed to this report.

