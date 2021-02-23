Samsung ISO CELL GN2 takes 100MP mobile photography to the next level





South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced ISOCELL GN2 with various improvements to Samsung mobile photography. According to Samsung, the sensor is already in mass production. So there’s no word about partners or future devices, but it could be on consumer smartphones this year. It can help move phones that come with sensors to the list of the best smartphones on the market.

Samsung ISOCELL GN2 provides more power with less power

In summary, the new sensor is stacked on the new Dual Pixel Pro technology for better low light and detailed capture. However, it also improves HDR functionality, autofocus, slow motion capture, and color vividness. Everything while using less power than its predecessor.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important aspects of Samsung ISOCELL GN2 is the low power consumption of mobile photos. In fact, according to Samsung, it reduces energy consumption by up to 24%.

Well, that doesn’t make the smartphone battery last much longer overall. However, it improves battery life for camera-intensive users. And since the camera app consumes the most power on any smartphone, this could be a game changer for some.

The company says the energy savings are achieved, at least in part, by using Staggered-HDR instead of real-time HDR mode. Samsung claims that this technology allows for better pictures of sunsets and indoors, with sunlight shining through the windows. The improvement is to maximize the dynamic range. The expanded dynamic range also allows high-contrast shots to provide more detailed and vibrant colors.

This technology effectively uses rolling shutters on the same pixel array for long exposures as well as short and medium bursts.

Regarding the sensor hardware itself, Samsung says ISOCELL GN2 utilizes a brand new 50-megapixel image sensor. It uses 1.4m sized pixels. And it, in turn, enables from 50 megapixel mode to 100 megapixel mode. In dark places, the sensor simulates a larger 2.5m pixel via 4-pixel binning. As a result, the new sensor absorbs more light and detail than ever before. The latter mode is enhanced by an improved remosaic algorithm for merging three separate 50 megapixel frames.

Autofocus, ISO and other aspects are better than ever

Dual Pixel Pro doesn’t just provide excellent low light photos from Samsung ISO CELL GN2. It also uses two photodiodes per pixel of the sensor to improve autofocus. Specifically, for faster and more accurate autofocus provided via “omnidirectional focus”. This is in contrast to standard vertical dual pixel focusing. Of course, this change also improves low-light focusing and tracking of moving objects.

Conversely, SmartISO and SmartISOPro are also part of this new sensor. The former helps with sensor conversion gain for optimal ISO. Smart ISO Pro works with a dual conversion gain solution in the scene. It also handles reads from both high and low ISOs, reducing motion artifacts and improving dynamic range.

Last but not least, Samsung says ISOCELL GN2 supports mobile video as well as photography. In fact, in addition to the above features, it supports up to Full HD at 480fps and 4K at 120fps.

