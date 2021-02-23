PSVR 2.0 headset for PS5 announced with new controller, single cord connection





Sony has announced the next version of the PlayStation VR headset under development for the PlayStation 5. According to PlayStation Hideaki Nishino, this headset is said to be a “next-generation VR system” that provides an “ultimate entertainment experience.”

Nishino said the VR system would bring “a dramatic leap in performance and interactivity.” “With the new headset, players will feel more presence and be more immersed in the gaming world,” he explained.

Nishino added that PlayStation engineers are incorporating what they have learned from existing PS VR models and using that feedback to inform them where to use the new model. Little was known about the headset details and no images were shared, but Nishino confirmed that it wasn’t wireless.

The new headset “enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. Connect to your PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup, improve usability, and at the same time provide a fidelity visual experience. “Make it possible,” says Nishino.

The new PSVR headset for PS5 uses a new VR controller that takes advantage of some of the “key features” of the DualSense controller for PS5, with an emphasis on “excellent ergonomics”.

“This is just one example of a future-proof technology that we are developing to align with our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences,” Nishino said.

In an interview, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan touted Sony’s progress in improving the experience of using the new PSVR headset, including pointing out a single-code setup. “This was a very simple and visible picture of the lessons learned when iterating from the current system to the new system,” he told GQ about the change.

Ryan avoided calling new headsets by name, including the PSVR 2. However, they shared insights into why Sony is making another VR headset when the virtual reality market isn’t very successful yet.

“We believe in VR and are very pleased with the results of the current PlayStation VR and believe that we can do a good business with the new VR system for PlayStation 5. It’s really big and really important. We like to innovate. I think our community likes to innovate. I look back at the question and say “Why?” For us, this is a very logical step. We are very excited and I think people trying to create VR games for new VR systems are also very excited. “

Regarding the launch lineup, Ryan also refused to share details, but “[O]Obviously, we are launching a new VR system with the right software support. “

The new PSVR headset for the PS5 (not available in 2021) is still in its infancy, but Nishino wants to tell fans that something new is coming and developers are already using it. Said.

“The new VR system is still under development and will not be released in 2021. However, as the development community has begun to work on creating a new world, we wanted to offer this early update to our fans. Virtual Explore with reality. “

Finally, Nishino said Sony continues to work as a company to support VR takeoffs.

“Both PlayStation VR and the next-generation VR system we’re building, our commitment to virtual reality as a gaming medium is stronger than ever. We look forward to sharing more details in the future. “I will.” Said Mr. Nishino.

