Google is extending password checking tools to older devices





Google has extended its password checkup capabilities to older devices, the company announced today. Now, phones and tablets running Android 9 or later are part of Google’s auto-fill password manager, checking password strength and checking if a data breach compromised your login. You will be able to access the functions you want to use.

It also includes some of the new series of updates that Google is rolling out on Android, the ability to schedule text messages to be sent later, a new version of TalkBack (Google screen reader for Android), and improved support for the Google Assistant. I am. Performs tasks even if your phone is locked.

New scheduled sending feature for messages. Image: Google

Scheduled text messages sound exactly like that. After updating the Google Messages app, you can press and hold the send message button to select the date and time to send the text. The company believes this feature will help send messages to friends and family in other time zones. It is available on devices running Android 7 or later.

However, more important updates will be added to Google’s TalkBack screen reader. This will make it easier for visually impaired and visually impaired users to operate their smartphones. In the latest update, Google has added what is said to be some of the most requested features: more intuitive gestures, a unified menu, a new reading control menu, and more.

New card UI image for using Google Assistant on locked phones: Google

Finally, Google is enhancing the assistant by adding a new card that you can see at a glance when working with the voice assistant when the phone is locked. The goal is to make it easy to use your assistant to set alarms, send text messages, play songs, and more, even if you don’t have your smartphone at hand.

Correction: Google’s tool is called password checking instead of password checker. We apologize for the error.

