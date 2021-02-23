The refurbished Nest Learning thermostat is now available from the Google Store





According to news from 9to5Google, the Google Store now offers refurbished Nest Learning Thermostat, Wi-Fi and Hello devices. For some time, the Google Store in the United States has offered affordable refurbished options.

These products include Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Protect. Starting February 23, the store will offer three new options in the United States. The first is the third generation of Nest Learning Thermostat. Refurbished devices can be purchased for $ 159. That’s $ 90 less than the retail price.

Thanks to the learning feature, the price is still higher than the regular Nest Thermostat. These features adapt to routines to save power. The $ 129 Nest Thermostat does not include these learning features.

Save money with the refurbished Nest Learning Thermostat and other Nest devices

Next is the Nest Hello doorbell camera. The doorbell camera has been refurbished for $ 149, compared to the regular $ 229 price. The doorbell monitors the entrance to your home. It helps you track when your luggage was unloaded and picked up and catch the pirates on the pouch.

Last but not least, there are two options for getting the Nest Wi-Fi hardware played. If you’re looking for your first mesh Wi-Fi system, you can get a refurbished Nest Wi-Fi 3 pack. The 3-pack comes with a base router and two smart speakers.

Three packs can easily cover 5,400 square feet. The cost is only $ 239. Discounts range from the usual $ 349 to over $ 100. If you already have Nest Wi-Fi or Google Wi-Fi, you can get additional smart speaker Nest Wi-Fi points.

Nest Wi-Fi points have been refurbished for $ 99. It’s a really great discount of $ 50.

Prior to today, the Pixel 3 was the only Made by Google product with redesigned options. The Pixel 3 is a robust device, but will only be supported with new updates until October of this year. However, the refurbished Nest option offered will have a longer lifespan.

If you’re considering making your home a little smarter, these newly refurbished Nest devices will definitely work. As a result of the pandemic, it is useful for many people to remain locked down and have a camera watching the front door.

Especially for those who order a lot of packages from Amazon. Now you can see when the ordered package arrives and whether the delivery person has gently delivered the package.

