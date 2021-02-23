Google unveils EHR navigation tool CareStudio





Google aims to address the issue of EHR navigation by creating Care Studio, a search tool for clinicians that helps organize patient medical records.

This tool is intended to be used with EHR to streamline workflows. Caregivers can use this platform to examine patient records for a variety of EHRs. The tool can also synchronize data from different medical systems and put items such as blood pressure and blood sugar in the same unit of measure. The tool also summarizes the patient’s summary of the information extracted from the memo.

The developers have also created a search function based on medical terms and clinical shorthand to make the search faster.

Using Google’s expertise in organizing complex information, care studios provide a unified view of patient records, making them more accessible and convenient for clinicians, said Dr. Peter Clardy, Google’s senior clinical specialist. Said in the announcement video.

The tech giant is working with Ascension as a pilot of the program and is currently planning to expand its reach. A group of clinicians in Nashville, Tennessee and Jacksonville, Florida have access to an early release of CareStudio.

Important reason

Google is marketing this tool as a way to ease the burden on EHRs and make the system more integrated. A Mayo Clinic study found that the ease of use of EHRs was associated with clinician burnout.

Our aim is to bring Google’s experience in organizing complex information into a format that is intuitive and convenient for the healthcare industry. Paul Muret, Vice President of Products and Design at Google Health, wrote in the announcement blog.

Big trend

In 2019, it was reported that Google had been working with Ascension on a secret project Nightingale containing patient data since 2018. This collaboration raises privacy concerns among patients, clinicians, and legislators.

The Wall Street Journal reported that patients and doctors were unaware that at least 150 Google employees could access data for tens of millions of patients. At that time, Ascension released a release explaining that the work was HIPAA compliant.

For the first time, the public has a glimpse of Google working on a clinical documentation tool in 2019. The company has revealed that it is working on a more integrated graphing system that aims to make it easier for doctors to search for various metrics and notes.

