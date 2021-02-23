CoD mobile esports player murdered by a male gamer in Brazil





Warning triggers: murder, female violence

Call of Duty: According to e-sports consultant Rod “Slasher” Breslau, a mobile e-sports player named Ingrid “Sol” Olivei Love Enoda Silva was killed by a male gamer named Guillerme Alves “Flashlight” Costa in Sao Paulo, Brazil. I did.

As Breslau reported on Twitter, the two players met over the internet. According to the investigation of the attack, the murder was planned “a few weeks ago” in advance, and the flashlight seems to record it and share it with friends. According to ESPN, a message from the flashlight indicated that he was planning an additional attack, but was subsequently arrested and confessed.

According to a Brazilian professor, the flashlight sent them an email titled “Law Deserving Praise.” In the alleged email, the flashlight promised more attacks. The email contains links to several videos, and footage of the attack is reported to be widespread online.

Sol was a victim of pesticides. According to a 2018 Guardian report, four Brazilian women were killed daily in 2019. Women make up more than half (50.85%) of Brazil’s population. According to IPEA’s Atlas of Violence 2020, about 4,519 women were killed in Brazil in 2018.

Sol was 19 years old and was a member of the FBI eSports organization that participated in Call of Duty: Mobile. A spokeswoman shared a statement with VPEsports about Sol as a person.

She is an extraordinary person, remembering her every day the sun rises, every day the sun touches our bodies, every time we see the sun.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos